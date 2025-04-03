5 common camping mistakes and how to avoid them for a relaxed outdoor escape

The good weather is almost upon us, which means it’s time to dust off your camping gear, go through your pre-camp checklist , and get ready for your next outdoor adventure!

However, whether you’re a camping pro or first-timer, it’s easy to overlook key details and make common camping mistakes, which can put a right a damper on your trip. We've all been there...

To try and prevent this from happening, we spoke to outdoor expert Jamie Ramsay , an endurance adventurer and Cotswold Outdoor ambassador, to share what he believes are the most common camping blunders. And, more importantly, how to avoid them, for a stress-free trip.

1. Buying the wrong tent (and not knowing how to set it up)

Choosing the wrong tent is a one-way ticket to ruining your camping experience. For a small group, you don’t need a huge tent, but you also don’t want to feel cramped. Always consider sizing up so, if there are two of you, opt for a three or four-person tent for some extra room.

Once you’ve picked your tent, Jamie recommends doing a practice set-up in your garden or local park. It’ll save you frustration and avoid arguments later, as there are plenty of pitching mistakes to be made too! “I’ve seen many campers struggling for hours to figure it out at the campsite,” he says. Also, make sure you don’t arrive at the campsite too late– setting up in the dark is never ideal.

2. Buying cheap kit

We’re not saying you need to spend a fortune on camping gear – after all, one of the great things about camping it it can be an affordable way to holiday. However, if you plan to camp regularly, it’s worth investing a bit more in essentials like your tent, sleeping bag, and sleeping mat. “When I first started camping, I focused on saving money, only to realise it cost me more in the long run,” Jamie says. “The saying 'Buy once, buy well' holds true – quality gear lasts longer and will enhance your experience."

3. Not checking the weather forecast

While this may seem obvious, it’s one that still seems to catch campers out as British weather (particularly) is very unpredictable. ”Knowing what to expect can help you decide where to pitch your tent and ensure you have the right gear, like dry bags, to stay comfortable and safe," Jamie says. Pack for all possibilities so that you’re ready for anything, even if the sun has his hat on.

4. Overpacking

There’s a fine line between packing everything you need for your camping trip, and then packing too much. "I've noticed many campers bring an overwhelming amount of gear with them – it just leads to longer setup times and an increased chance of things going wrong. So, keep it simple, you can streamline your experience, allowing for a more enjoyable and stress-free adventure."

5. Not carrying out a kit check

Yes, it can be tedious, especially if you're an organised person, but forgetting important items can disrupt your camping experience. Imagine leaving behind your torch or worse, your sleeping bag…"I create a detailed list of everything I plan to bring, then refine and update it after each trip,” Jamie says. “This helps ensure I don’t forget essentials, like earplugs, and makes packing easier next time." You might not need a ‘master kit list’, but a simple checklist can be a life-saver.