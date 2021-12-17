Ultrasport F-Bike review: A cheap folding exercise bike that's great for beginners

The Ultrasport F-bike has been around for a few years and is touted as one of the hottest folding bikes on the market so we took a look at how it fares.

In a world where it’s more crucial than ever to stay healthy and fit, many people are turning their sights to home cardio equipment. This gives them peace of mind that they will remain healthy while staying safe. Best folding exercise bikes are a great compromise between performance and affordability, hence their popularity among people who prefer to keep their fitness efforts on a casual level.

The Ultrasport F-bike is not trying to be the best exercise bike out there. The average user can expect to get a challenging ride experience with its eight resistance levels without having to compromise on reliability. It’s also great for beginners who want to get fit or maintain a level of fitness without breaking the bank.

Ultrasport F-Bike review: Price and availability

The Ultrasport F-Bike home trainer with an LCD monitor and pulse readers is super affordable at £104.99 and is available to buy now at Amazon UK.

Ultrasport F-Bike review: Setup

Assembling this bike is a doddle even if you detest putting things together as I do. There are very few parts in the box and the entire process to my delight was pretty much done in six or so steps. All you need to do is tighten a few nuts and bolts.

The frame comes pre-assembled and all you need to do is attach the pedals, handlebars and seat. The whole set-up takes around 20 minutes and after popping batteries into the LCD you’re good to go. The overall impression upon completion is that the bike is sturdy and will withhold a good riding pace.

(Image credit: Sabi Phagura)

Ultrasport F-Bike review: Features and design

Put simply this portable home trainer is great for beginners and those who want to maintain their fitness without having to spend an astronomical amount of money. The Ultrasport F bike will give you a great cardio workout from the comfort of your home without taking up too much space.

It’s ideal for those who have a small house or a flat where space is limited. What’s more, the bike's folding mechanism means you can store it away without having to sacrifice a lot of floor space. And as it is lightweight at 18kg it can be easily manoeuvred from one room to another.

Aimed at the beginner or the person who wants to maintain their fitness, the Ultrasport F-bike has eight different resistance levels. So you can choose the right workout for you and progress as you get fitter. But the highest resistance level may not be adequate for someone who is already reasonably fit. Having said that the bike is not aimed at the advanced rider.

It’s always good to track your progress to help keep you motivated and the battery-operated LCD will allow you to do just that. Heart rate, calories burned, speed, time and distance are all logged on the screen. What’s more, you can even track your daily progress.

The flywheel this bike uses is powered by a belt drive system which is incredibly light at 1.5kg. The pedals have straps to secure your feet and the bike is robust enough to withstand a user weighing up to 100kg.

(Image credit: Ultrasport)

Ultrasport F-Bike review: Performance

Into the saddle and turning the pedal, I noticed was how quiet this bike is when in operation. It’s not completely quiet but I did expect it to be louder than it is. The bike felt sturdy even though it’s not the largest out there of its type and the pedals with straps felt snug around the feet. The wide base and handlebars gave it that extra secure feeling.

It was good to track my progress on the LCD through the heart rate monitors on the handlebars and it gave me a near accurate reading throughout the time I was cycling.

I did feel, however, that when I pedalled at a high intensity, I lost some of that ease of use I felt at low speeds and felt the bike struggle a tad. Plus, when I cycled for prolonged periods in the saddle the seat became a bit uncomfortable.

Other than that, I felt the bike gave me a good cardiovascular workout when compared to other similar low priced home bikes.

(Image credit: Sabi Phagura)

Ultrasport F-Bike review: Verdict

This bike will not clutter your home, won’t break the bank and you will be able to store it away when not in use and reclaim your floor space. And as the bike is relatively quiet you can sneak in a workout at any time of the day without waking others in the house or indeed your neighbours.

The bike is super easy to assemble without as much of a glance at the instruction booklet. It doesn’t take up too much space when it’s set up measuring up at 80cm (l) x 45cm (w) x 121cm (h). It can be easily stored through the folding mechanism.

Users can monitor their progress through the battery-powered LCD which tracks heart rate, calories burned, speed, time and distance.

If you’re in the market for a bike that will kick-start your health journey or are an intermediate looking to maintain your fitness goals, then the Ultrasport F-Bike is one to consider.

Ultrasport F-Bike review: Also consider

The Domyos Folding Connected Exercise Bike EB Fold reduces in size by 50% when folded for easy storage. It's compatible with compatible apps Econnected and Kinomap so you can keep track of your training and progress. It's way more expensive than the Ultrasport bike, though.

The Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Bike has a high maximum weight capacity (300 pounds / 136 kg) and a wider seat, making it ideal for heavy people to exercise with. It's also more expensive than the Ultrasport F-Bike, sadly.