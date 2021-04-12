Trekology YIZI GO camping chair review: lightweight yet surprisingly supportive

Trekology's Yizi Go camping chair is designed to be super portable, folding down into a very compact and lightweight package but also unfurling into a comfortable and sturdy perch when you need it. For camping trips, picnics or general outdoors trips where space is tight, it's super handy. If you really wanted to take a camping chair on a backpacking trip, this would be a contender – it's one of the very best folding camping chairs I've tried.

There are currently a couple of variations on the design – one that's a fixed height, and another that you can adjust to make it taller. The fixed height versio (which I tried) is also available in a variety of colourways, to tie in with your tent, if you like.Read on for my full Trekology YIZI GO compact portable camping chair review.

Trekology YIZI GO camping chair review: design and features

The YIZO GO is composed of three parts: the bag, frame and seat. The frame is made from aero-grade 7075 aluminum alloy frame, which is lightweight and folds up like a tent pole, with internal elastics. A velcro strap keeps it all neatly in together when stowed away.

(Image credit: Future)

The seat is made from polyester fabric with mesh sections to add flexibility and airflow. This attaches to the frame via robustly stitched pockets in the four corners. Despite being a lightweight option, it's suitable for anyone up to 300lbs / 135kg. And it's not totally devoid of extras, either: two side pockets on the seat offer easy-access storage for smaller items like your phone.

(Image credit: Future)

All this packs easily into a smart zipped storage bag, which features external loops you can use to securely strap it to your hiking backpack, for example. It can also be attached to the seat's base crossbar to keep it safe while you're sitting down.

Another cool extra is a 'sand cover' (sold separately). This is a fabric base that stretches between the four feet and prevents the seat from sinking into soft mud or sand.

Trekology YIZI GO camping chair review: specs

Max load: 300lbs / 135kg

300lbs / 135kg Weight: 2.1lbs / 960g

2.1lbs / 960g Dimensions (assembled): 28 x 15.4 x 12 inches (71 x 39 x 30.5cm)

28 x 15.4 x 12 inches (71 x 39 x 30.5cm) Dimensions (packed up): 11 x 4.3 x 6 inches (36 x 11 x 15cm)

11 x 4.3 x 6 inches (36 x 11 x 15cm) Materials: 7075 aluminum alloy and 600D polyester

Trekology YIZI GO camping chair review: comfort and usability

Setup is theoretically very simple. There are no tools required; just pop the frame into place and then slide the ends into the pockets in the four corners of the seat. While the system is very straightforward, actually achieving it the first time round was not – at least initially. The fit between the chair and frame is tight, so getting it into place can be something of a wresting match (for a while I actually thought I might have been sent the wrong sized seat to go with the frame). Second time round was much easier though – a handy trick is to use the loops below the top pockets as a grip to manoeuvre things into place.

(Image credit: Future)

Once set up, I found the seat surprisingly supportive considering its size. The shape is nice and ergonomic – it sits much higher up your back than you'd expect, which means you can even comfortably recline in it. There's enough support under my thighs, and I don't feel like I'm sat too close to the ground, either. The frame doesn't feel as sturdy as chunkier camping chairs, but it's by no means flimsy either. For reference, I'm 5"8 and average build. If you're much taller, perhaps consider the adjustable version instead.

The bag is the right size and feels good quality, and when folded away it really is impressively compact and lightweight.

(Image credit: Future)

Trekology YIZI GO camping chair review: verdict

If compactness is key but you want something that'll do more than just elevate you from the ground in the manner of those awkward-looking collapsable triangular stools, the Trekology YIZI GO camping chair is a great choice. It packs up small and light, yet provides an impressive amount of support when set up. The chair is well made and feels good quality, and added extras such as pockets help elevate it from the competition. It's also straightforward to put up, initial stiffness notwithstanding. Of course, there are comfier seats out there if you're able to compromise on bulk and weight, but what the Trekology YIZI GO does offer it excels at.