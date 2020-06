Inwin Android deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Back in February the Samsung Galaxy Tab was an industrious looking tablet with a rather clunky design. Now, it's thinner, whiter and lighter, sound familiar?

We managed to grab a first look at the new tablet to find out what's new and more importantly what's missing from the orginal specs. Here's our Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 update video.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 review: the one true iPad alternative