Merrell Terran Post II review: is this the comfiest flip flop around?

The Merrell Terran Post II is a walking-friendly flip flop with a wide neoprene strap, a luxe-looking nubuck leather inner sole, and a bit of a fanbase. Could hundreds of five-star reviews online be wrong, or are these truly some of the best flip flops for walking you can buy? We put these sandals through their paces on city streets and country trails to see how they performed – read on for our Merrell Terran Post II flip flop review.

The Merrell Terran Post II has an RRP of £65. This design isn't available in the US, but shoppers over the Pond might want to consider the Merrell District Muri Wrap (MSRP $70), which has a similar style.

Need something that definitely stays on your feet? Try some of the best walking sandals instead

... or for more protection, try a pair of the best ladies' walking shoes

Merrell Terran Post II review: design and features

The materials Merrell has used when crafting the Terran Post II make it a cut above simple plastic flip flops. A wide, stretchy neoprene cuff strap hugs the foot, a toe post holds the Terran snugly in place and the star of the show is a soft inner sole, lined with fuzzy nubuck leather and highly cushioned under the heel. The Terran IIs feel like lovely quality to look at and to slip on straight out of the box, and are far softer and more natural feeling underfoot than other walking flip flops we've tested out.

(Image credit: Sian Lewis)

We've never seen a sole quite like the Terran's, which is shaped in an intricate leaf and vine design. It looks like a gimmick but this sole does actually offer good grip, with deep enough lugs to tackle wet ground. That said, we wouldn't take these flip flops off established walking trails or city streets, as although they hug your feet they aren't designed to stay put on technical terrain – for that you'll need a proper walking sandal with a closed toe and ankle strap.

We also rate the looks of the Terran Post II, especially the black, olive or 'burlwood' (a dusky pink) colourways, which are neutral enough to work with anything – handy if you're packing light for a holiday and want an airy flip flop you can walk around in, and that works with any outfit.

Merrell Terran Post II flip flop review: performance and comfort

Credit where it's due – the Terran Post IIs are deliciously comfortable. We love the suedey inner sole, which moulds to your feet after a few wears for a custom fit, and the Air Cushion heel, which significantly adds comfort over long distances. The wide neoprene strap is a pleasure to slip your foot into, and there's no rubbing or pain around the toe post, even after many hours of walking.

It's worth noting that the soft nubuck footbed does quickly show dark marks in the shape of your foot, especially if you sweat, and these marks aren't removable. The Terrans also aren't as breathable as some flip flops, and the inner sole can feel a little damp after a few hours of wear.

(Image credit: Sian Lewis)

Our only real issue with the Terran Post II is its sizing. We reviewed a size UK 6 and found it way too small, to the point where our heels were hanging off the edge of the flip flop even when sitting down, let alone when walking. You'll need to go a whole size up, but if you have narrow feet, that might make the main strap too wide. If you have wide feet or bunions, going for a larger size may end up suiting you well, but either way, this is a flip flop to try on in person if possible.

Merrell Terran Post II flip flop review: verdict

Flip flops don't get comfier than the Merrell Terran Post II, which stood out on test for its comfortable toe post, cushiony nubuck leather inner sole and grippy yet pretty sole. It's not as breathable as some other walking flip flops out there, but if you're planning long days of summer walks or sightseeing in a new city, we reckon it's worth the spend for its comfort and versatile looks. It's just a pity the size hits wide of the mark – we'd only recommend this design if you have wider feet and don't mind going for a size bigger than usual.