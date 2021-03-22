Lululemon The Reversible Mat review: two yoga mats in one, for dedicated yogis

Lululemon’s The Reversible Mat is ideal for serious yogis. Topped with a plastic polyurethane layer and beneath that a natural rubber base, this mat offers the best of both worlds and is a great choice if you want the best yoga mat for all eventualities.

It performs well during a sweaty hot yoga practice as the polyurethane layer absorbs moisture to help grip and the flip side (literally) is that the natural rubber base provides a perfect surface for more low-key, less-sweaty practices. It comes in at USD $78 / GBP £58 but performs like one of the top mats available.

The Lululemon The Reversible Mat can withstand a regular, daily practice and doesn’t disintegrate or show any sign of deterioration from friction. This is why it’s ideal for the serious, dedicated yogi. It's available in 3mm and 5mm variants, but we tested the former. Read on for our full Lululemon The Reversible Mat review.

Lululemon The Reversible Mat: Performance

If you’re looking for a mat that can withstand any type of practice, this is it. Not only do you have superb grip on the polyurethane side of the mat but you also have another option for quieter practices, or even for a meditation practice, with the natural rubber base. This has a bumpy texture that provides just enough grip but it feels like it’s actually primarily there to help you connect with your mat when you practise, for a more mindful approach.

The polyurethane side is smooth and has a shine to it. We love how versatile this mat is and the fact that you have two mats in one. The natural rubber base isn’t just the side you never use. It’s adaptable, just as our practice should be.

The polyurethane side offers incredible grip and is pretty indestructible in terms of regular wear and tear. The mat doesn’t disintegrate by ripping up under your hands and feet as some other mats do but it does mark easily. Any oil on your skin such as greasy fingers or foreheads will leave a mark on this mat, unfortunately. However, you can wipe it down with soapy water and these can be removed, to a certain extent.

The only downside is that this mat scratches easily on the polyurethane side. If you drag your toes in any transitions, it can leave marks on your mat that sadly, won’t budge. (And if you have a pup, beware! This mat tastes delicious to dogs and provides a wonderful surface to scratch, leaving those claw marks forever visible!)

(Image credit: Kat Bayly)

The natural rubber side, however, is resilient. It doesn’t scratch, rub away or get stained with oily marks (this is probably due to the deep colour choice for the base). Any sweaty or oily marks can be wiped off with soapy water much more successfully than the other side. The natural rubber base probably won't get used as much as the super grippy side, sadly, but it’s incredibly tough for natural rubber. It’s a little overlooked but shouldn’t be. This side offers a really strong contender in the eco-friendly world of yoga mats.

Lululemon The Reversible Mat: Comfort

The Lululemon The Reversible Mat is available in assorted thicknesses, although this review only covers the 3mm mat in depth. You can also get The Reversible Mat in 5mm as well as a ‘big’ option (extra long and wide), also in 5mm. Lululemon even does a travel version called ‘The Reversible (Un) Mat’ at 1.5mm.

The 3mm version offers good padding but on hard floors, those with creaky knees may prefer a thicker mat. It keeps you close to the floor in your practice which we think is a real positive - you can feel the grounding effect of standing postures and balances. However, if you find a thin mat leaves your knees a bit achy, this mat won’t benefit your yoga practice and you’d be better going for the 5mm version.

Lululemon The Reversible Mat: Design and colours

Lululemon has kept this range simple, offering a limited amount of colour arrangements to choose from (in the UK there’s 4, 7 available in the US). The design on the polyurethane side is a swooshing pattern across the length of the mat, making it look like a waterfall, blending the colours. It’s a calming effect but personally, we don’t think the colours aid the calming aspect.

The natural rubber base of the mat, which can be used for softer practices like Yin and Restorative yoga, is one colour and usually very dark. This side provides those normal bumps you see on PVC yoga mats but a more condensed version.

(Image credit: Kat Bayly)

As a yoga mat should be your happy place, we would like to see lighter colours in the range, bringing a sense of joy to the practice. However, we can see that by having the colour choices they have, it creates a certain elegance. There are no crazy, bright or garish colours or patterns and everything looks sophisticated because of this. The design is simple and not overbearing.

The darker colour choices also mean the mats won’t become marked so easily with dirt from hands and feet over time, helping to keep it looking fresh. Lighter colour mats tend to end up with feet and hand marks at the top and bottom of the mat, after some time, that just won’t budge.

Lululemon The Reversible Mat: Verdict

We love the Lululemon The Reversible Mat’s first-class grip and multi-use design. It’s unique as you are purchasing two mats in one. One offers you outstanding non-slip during a sweaty practice while the other comforts and aids you in a more mindful practice. It’s almost entirely eco-friendly, with the only downside being the polyurethane top layer that’s made from plastics.

For the price, it’s an outstanding mat for any yoga practice, simply flip it to suit your choice of yoga. Unfortunately, the fact that it stains very easily on the polyurethane side does let it down but the hardy natural rubber side does restore our confidence. An all round great mat for a dedicated yogi.