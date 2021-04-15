Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ review: ace robot vacuum cleaner offers more performance for less cash

The Deebot N8 Pro+ review in a sentence: a floor-cleaning, self-emptying powerhouse that barely needs any interaction from you.

I've said it before, but I'll say it again, you need to vacuum regularly if you want clean floors. Pulling out a vacuum every day is something a lot of people aspire to and yet it happens less than we'd like. The weight of the day and the pull of work and family leaves us passing on pulling out a heavy upright vacuum even when we know we should.

The best robot vacuum cleaners leave us more time for the rest of life while also giving us a clean floor. That's only true if they are good though. A robot vacuum lacking in power and needing constant babysitting ends up being an expensive let down. If you have to vacuum after the robot vacuum has already vacuumed, did you really save any time? If you have to follow a robot vacuum around the house tending to it regularly you definitely did not save time.

The new offering from Deebot solves all these problems. The Deebot N8 Pro+'s auto-empty station comes in the box, and it's the most powerful option in the Deebot lineup. Despite that, it also comes in at a lower price point than other Deebot options – and they are all pretty affordable to start off with. What's not to like?

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+: Price and availability

The Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ is out and available now. Available for $699 in the US, the N8 Pro+ is an Amazon exclusive. It doesn't seem to have crossed the Atlantic yet, although Deebot does have its own store on Amazon UK, so hopefully that will change soon.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+: What is it?

(Image credit: Ecovac)

The Deebot N8 Pro+ is a new entry to the Deebot lineup. The existing lineup represents a staggering array of options so finding a place for something new means really zeroing in on details. The best way to think of the N8 Pro+ is to consider it a colleague at the top of the Ecovacs robot vacuum lineup.

The Ozmo T8 AIVA is technically the top model offered but in a few key areas the N8 Pro+ is actually even better. Looking at the Ozmo T8 AIVA you get a max suction rating of 1500 Pa. It's a solid number but the N8 Pro+ completely overshadows it with a 2600 Pa rating. If suction power is the metric you look for the N8 Pro+ comes in at the top of what's offered by the major brands.

The other big advantage for the N8 Pro+ is less about outright performance. The Ozmo T8 AIVA does work with the auto-empty station, and it's available as a package through some retailers, but it's not always included. The N8 Pro+ includes the auto-empty station in every box. Given that the auto-empty station makes the experience of owning a robot vacuum a whole lot better you are really looking at more of a pricing change.

What you lose on the N8 Pro+ is the inclusion of a camera. No checking on pets while you are away and no extra help with mapping from an optical sensor. On the other hand, you get a more powerful vacuum for less money.

Add the included reusable mopping pad to convert from vacuum to mop. (Image credit: Ecovac)

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+: What’s in the box?

The Deebot N8 Pro+ comes in a big box but there's not a lot of pieces. The biggest news is that in every N8 Pro+ box is the included auto-empty station. You won't ever need to hunt for a package from a specific retailer. Since the auto-empty station is the only charging option in the box there's no parts for a conversion and everything is already assembled. The only thing you need to do is add the side brushes to the vacuum.

Other than the vacuum and the auto-empty station there are some parts for the mopping function. You get a package of disposable mopping clothes as well as a reusable, washable, mopping attachment. In terms of disposable products there is a single vacuum bag for the auto-empty station in the box as well. Use the reusable mop attachment and make sure to grab more vacuum bags right away. They don't last all that long.

(Image credit: Ecovac)

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+: Design and build

The industrial design for the Ecovac Deebot is very similar across the entire range of options. This is especially true of the more advanced models, like the N8 Pro+, with a rounded square on the top that houses navigation hardware. The N8 Pro+ doesn't have any big surprises here.

The vacuum is a black circle about 13.7" around (353mm) and 3.7" tall (94mm). In the case of the N8 Pro+ the finish covering most of the top is a satin plastic. At the front edge there's text that says "TrueDetect 3D" just above where part of the navigation hardware sits on the side. Moving back about a quarter of the way across the circle is a reset button. Next to that is the aforementioned raised, rounded, square with more navigation hardware. It's also here that the you find the seam for the interior space door. Lifting the door gets you access to the 420ml dustbin, the power switch, a wifi reset button, and a brush with blade for freeing the main vacuum brush. Grab the brush when hair gets wrapped around the vacuum brush and roller assembly.

The sides of the unit can break down to 4 areas. The entire front half is a smoked high gloss plastic with the navigation lasers at the front. At the edge of this expanse of gloss black is a faux vent on either side. The rear of the unit houses the water tank for use when taking advantage of the mopping feature.

The underside of the N8 Pro+ has an unpowered roller ball at the front. Flanking the ball is where the charging contacts are. Then on either side there are auxiliary brushes that help move larger dirt towards the main center brush and roller. The main brush unit uses a combination of brushes and rubber. It's easy to open the floating housing for the main brush to clear it when hair wraps around. Clearing that main brush is a frequent operation but it's easy and the need has been well considered.

On either side of the main brush assembly there are the wheels. The wheels are large, with rubber tires, and plenty of suspension. The design allows the N8 Pro+ to make its way over large floor transitions with ease. Getting stuck moving on and off different flooring isn't an issue for the Deebot.

The last notable feature at the bottom of the vacuum is behind the main brush. It's here that you find two flaps that open for the auto-empty feature. It's also one, small, downside to the design. Each flap is rather small and can struggle a bit with clumps of pet hair in the dust bin.

It is also worth mentioning the design of the auto-empty station itself since it's an integral part of the design of the N8 Pro+. Overall, it's nondescript. The base is the standard charging station you will find on other Deebot units. What's different is that at the back there's a tower that houses a vacuum bag. It's 16 inches tall and the finish is a slightly textured gray color. It's the kind of design that will quickly disappear into the background of your house.

(Image credit: Ecovac)

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+: Performance

When it comes to suction, the Deebot N8 Pro+ is a power house. The specs say a max of 2600Pa and that's right up there with the best competition. Rugs, or deep carpet, won't require an extra pass with another vacuum even if you've got pets. The unit uses a lower power on hard floors and automatically ramps up as it transitions on and off carpets and rugs.

Coupled with the strong suction is an excellent navigation system. Deebot does offer units with a more advanced system but it's a subtle technical difference. The N8 Pro+ uses a purely laser-based LIDAR system. In use I had no problems and couldn't tell any useability difference. The N8 Pro+ does an excellent job of navigating around moveable objects like chairs. It also does a great job navigating around pets who sit in front of it then move.

The point that takes the most user intervention is in creating the initial map. The first setup means following the unit around and setting up virtual barriers. Once that map gets built the Deebot N8 Pro+ is pretty hands off. It gets the floor clean, doesn't get stuck anywhere, and you can tell an AI assistant to start it if you've got a smart home setup. You can also have it mop, with a bit of hands on, and it knows where rugs are.

The only thing you will want to check regularly is that the dust bin actually empties in the auto-empty station. The N8 Pro+ does a great job picking up pet hair but it can clump in the bin and doesn't always find its way out of the small exit flaps.

The N8 Pro+ can tell when it's on carpets or rugs. It will ramp up the suction or avoid if it's mopping. (Image credit: Ecovac)

So, is the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ any good?

Deebot has a unit for every little niche of the market. Here's what to consider if you are thinking about spending your hard-earned money on the N8 Pro+.

The first thing to consider is the suction power. If you need a powerful vacuum this is the most powerful unit that Deebot has with a max suction of 2600Pa. That's a match for higher powered units from all the major brands. If you have deep carpeting or pets consider the N8 Pro+.

If you have a large house, you might consider something else though. The battery onboard is a 3200 mah unit that has a claimed runtime of 110 minutes. It's difficult to test exactly but after a 50-minute runtime on the initial setup 110 minutes felt about right given the battery life left. A runtime of around 40 minutes is somewhat typical for a 312sq/ft floor area so scale that to your house size. Anything much bigger than a small apartment will probably mean a trip the charging station.

One thing to think about with this unit is what a deal it actually is. It's a little bit hidden but by including the auto-empty station Deebot has put a hefty discount on such a powerful unit. Considering what you get the pricing is excellent and you aren't giving anything up. Navigation is still excellent and the mopping features are there also. A large house might mean a couple of charges but it's still a great deal.