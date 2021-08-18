Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress review

The Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress walks a fine line between memory foam comfort and coil-spring support, offering a great balance of firmness and give for sleepers of all types. Getting to try out one of these premium mattresses was all we could ever want and more, and if you're on the fence about buying one of these things let our AS3 Hybrid mattress review help you make the right decision.

First thing you'll notice when shopping around for Amerisleep mattresses on sale is the fairly high price tag. While this can be a deterrent for some right out of the gate, let us reassure that this mattress lives up to its price tag thanks to its impressive quality, balanced support and overall comfort.

A premium mattress in both practice and price, the AS3 Hybrid mattress features high quality construction both inside and out. There's more to it than just a sturdy mattress, however, so here's everything you need to know before buying the Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress.

What is the Amerisleep AS3 Hybird mattress?

Amerisleep's most popular mattress, the AS3, is available in two options: all memory foam and a memory foam coil spring hybrid. At 12 inches deep, the mattress is a bit on the thicker side and features a "medium" firmness that promotes better sleep posture and pain relief.

The hybrid features an extra layer of support that increases the firmness with the help of the coil spring pockets. These coil springs sit under a dense memory foam layer that provides a soft and plush top layer with a firm and supportive bottom layer.

Constructed with a plant-based material known as Bio-Pur, the AS3 features an open-cell memory foam design that improves airflow throughout the night. This means a cooler and more comfortable nights sleep that wicks away warm air as you move.

This Bio-Pur foam provides more benefits over standard memory foam, including more flexible support that prevents heat build up and relives pain on pressure points. The eco-friendly material also minimizes the use of non-renewable resources, producing a product that's better for both you and the planet.

The AS3 Hybrid mattress is available in all sizes including the Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King and Split King. The AS3 Hybrid mattress is also a bed-in-a-box mattress, which means it gets vacuum-packed and delivered straight to your door.

(Image credit: Amerisleep)

Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress: price

As on of the more premium bed-in-a-box options out there, the Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress features a price tag to match accordingly. With a Twin starting at $1,549.99, the AS3 Hybrid runs quite a bit higher than comparable bed-in-a-box options alongside it. In comparison to the Emma mattress and the Simba Hybird Pro mattress, both of which run quite a bit cheaper for a similar setup, the Amerisleep is almost double the cost.

Amerisleep mattress deals and other promotional offers often take upwards of 30% off, however, which can save you around $500 off select sizes if your patient enough. The pricing for all sizes without any discounts can be found below.

Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid Mattress Pricing

Twin (38" x 74"): $1,549

$1,549 Twin XL (38" x 80"): $1,599

$1,599 Full (54" x 75"): $1,799

$1,799 Queen (60" x 80"): $1,999

$1,999 King (76" x 80"): $2,424

$2,424 California King (72" x 84"): $2,424

$2,424 Split King (38" x 80" - 2): $3,198

(Image credit: Amerisleep)

How comfortable is the Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress?

After getting to sleep on this mattress for close to a year, I can say without a doubt the AS3 Hybrid is one of the most comfortable mattresses available. The combination of the coil spring support and the BioPur foam softness make it a dream to sleep on that suits all sleep positions nicely.

In terms of firmness, "medium" can be a tough term to describe as everyone's idea of what "medium" firmness feels like is different. To rate it on a scale of 1 to 10, however, it sits nicely somewhere around 6 or 7 in my book. For a 6'2" 175 pound man, the AS3 provides a great balance of support and plushiness to sleep soundly throughout the night.

When it comes to temperature, the mattress does have nice airflow and stayed cooler than most other mattresses I've tried. That will change however, depending on the sheets and blankets you decide to use. Swapping between winter blankets and summer sheets, you'll definitely notice a great deal of airflow that helps keep the bed cooler.

The construction overall definitely feels premium, too. The linens used to cover the mattress are top notch, and are both very soft and durable. They've been resistant to wear and tear so far, and we've yet to see any fraying on the mattress liner since it's been put to use.

Should you buy the Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress?

For the price, it's a hard decision to make as this thing runs a hefty price tag that many may not be to keen on from the get go. While it often goes on sale, if you don't catch this mattress with the 30% off promo it'll start you around $1,500 and go up from there.

However, the mattress delivers a stellar nights sleep for the price. If you have the funds to purchase the Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress, you should definitely do so. It's a comfortable mattress that offers great support, and feels premium enough to warrant such a high price tag out of the box.