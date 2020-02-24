Xbox Series X hardware spec CONFIRMED by official Microsoft info bomb

For Xbox fans dying to get a dispatch from Microsoft's gaming HQ about the next-gen Xbox Series X video game console, then Christmas has just come very early. That's because Microsoft itself has just dropped the motherload of all of spec bombs, confirming the Xbox Series X's insane power and futuristic graphical features.

The hardware spec detonation took place over on Microsoft's official blog, with the post entitled "What you can expect from the next generation of gaming". Microsoft then breaks down the Xbox Series X console in terms of hardware, going in to great detail about its "next generation custom processor", "hardware-accelerated Dirext X Raytracing" and lightning fast "SSD storage", among many more things.

What follows is the official Microsoft Xbox Series X hardware blog post in full:

(Image credit: Microsoft)

"The future of gaming has never been more inspiring. Creativity in games is flourishing. New services empower you to discover more games—and bring you closer to the games and creators and streamers you love. The cloud creates a massive opportunity to stream console-quality games and play with the people you want, wherever you want. And for many of us, nothing is more inspiring than the dawn of a new console generation.

We know you expect the next generation of consoles to set new standards in graphical power and processing speed, converging together in games that look incredible and feel alive. This will be defined by worlds that are visually astounding and immediately immersive, with innovative leaps in CPU, GPU and storage technology to give you frictionless access to new stories and new creators constantly.

We’ve been using Xbox Series X in our internal Takehome program and are energized by the feedback we’ve been receiving. At Xbox we value being open and transparent with you, and I’m proud to be able to share details about some of the technologies we are enabling for the next generation, and look forward to boldly sharing more as we head towards E3.

A superior balance of power and speed

Compared to the previous generation, Xbox Series X represents a superior balance of power and speed in console design, advancing on all technological fronts to delivering amazing, dynamic, living worlds and minimize any aspects that can take you out of the experience. Our job at Team Xbox is to give teams the tools they need to achieve their ambitions and tap into the console’s power with efficiency, a few of which we’re detailing today. Raw power is just part of the story:

Next Generation Custom Processor: Xbox Series X is our most powerful console ever powered by our custom designed processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. Delivering four times the processing power of an Xbox One and enabling developers to leverage 12 TFLOPS of GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) performance – twice that of an Xbox One X and more than eight times the original Xbox One. Xbox Series X delivers a true generational leap in processing and graphics power with cutting edge techniques resulting in higher framerates, larger, more sophisticated game worlds, and an immersive experience unlike anything seen in console gaming.

Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Our patented form of VRS empowers developers to more efficiently utilize the full power of the Xbox Series X. Rather than spending GPU cycles uniformly to every single pixel on the screen, they can prioritize individual effects on specific game characters or important environmental objects. This technique results in more stable frame rates and higher resolution, with no impact on the final image quality.

Hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing: You can expect more dynamic and realistic environments powered by hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing – a first for console gaming. This means true-to-life lighting, accurate reflections and realistic acoustics in real time as you explore the game world.

Immersion in an instant

The next console generation will be defined by more playing and less waiting. And when play begins, we know many gamers demand ultra-low latency to be as immersed and precise as possible. To this end, the team analyzed every step between player and game, from controller to console to display, and asked how we could make it faster.

SSD Storage: With our next-generation SSD, nearly every aspect of playing games is improved. Game worlds are larger, more dynamic and load in a flash and fast travel is just that – fast.

Quick Resume: The new Quick Resume feature lets you continue multiple games from a suspended state almost instantly, returning you to where you were and what you were doing, without waiting through long loading screens.

Dynamic Latency Input (DLI): We’re optimizing latency in the player-to-console pipeline starting with our Xbox Wireless Controller, which leverages our high bandwidth, proprietary wireless communication protocol when connected to the console. With Dynamic Latency Input (DLI), a new feature which synchronizes input immediately with what is displayed, controls are even more precise and responsive.

HDMI 2.1 Innovation: We’ve partnered with the HDMI forum and TV manufacturers to enable the best gaming experience through features such as Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). ALLM allows Xbox One and Xbox Series X to automatically set the connected display to its lowest latency mode. VRR synchronizes the display’s refresh rate to the game’s frame rate, maintaining smooth visuals without tearing. Ensuring minimal lag and the most responsive gaming experience.

120 fps Support: With support for up to 120 fps, Xbox Series X allows developers to exceed standard 60 fps output in favor of heightened realism or fast-paced action.

The next generation of game compatibility

The benefits of the next console generation extend in every direction, bringing greater visual fidelity and improved loading speeds to your existing gaming legacy, in addition to new games. We’re continuing our commitment to compatibility with Xbox Series X and investing in technology that makes game ownership easier across generations.

Four generations of gaming: Our commitment to compatibility means existing Xbox One games, including backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games, look and play better than ever before. Your favorite games, including titles in Xbox Game Pass, benefit from steadier framerates, faster load times and improved resolution and visual fidelity – all with no developer work required. Your Xbox One gaming accessories also come forward with you.

Smart Delivery: This technology empowers you to buy a game once and know that – whether you are playing it on Xbox One or Xbox Series X – you are getting the right version of that game on whatever Xbox you’re playing on. We’re making the commitment to use Smart Delivery on all our exclusive Xbox Game Studios titles, including Halo Infinite, ensuring you only have to purchase a title once in order to play the best available version for whichever Xbox console they choose to play on. This technology is available for all developers and publishers, and they can choose to use it for titles that will be release on Xbox One first and come to the Xbox Series X later.

Xbox Game Pass: In addition to games from across four generations of consoles, our leading game subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, will continue to have our first party games, like Halo Infinite, included at their launch. We look forward to millions of you experiencing the Xbox Game Pass portfolio and immersing yourselves in a deep library of high-quality games, playing those you love now and also discovering your next great adventure.

A generation with players at the center

Xbox Series X is our fastest, most powerful console ever, designed for a console generation that has you at its center. This means a high-fidelity gaming experience enclosed in a quiet and bold design, with the ability to discover thousands of games across four generations, all with more playing and less waiting.

Whether it’s empowering amazing creators at our 15 Xbox Game Studios, fueling game discovery with Xbox Game Pass, or expanding what and where you can play with Project xCloud, Team Xbox stands for frictionless pathways between players and the best experiences our remarkable art form has to offer. Xbox Series X represents that same commitment for players who want immediate immersion in games that also look and feel better than ever.

We can’t wait to share more details about the new Xbox with you in the coming months."

New Xbox Series X Hardware Spec info 🔥- Next Generation Custom Processor - Variable Rate Shading- Hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing- SSD Storage- Quick Resume- Dynamic Latency Input- HDMI 2.1- 120FPS SupportActually cannot wait to get my hands on this beast 😍 pic.twitter.com/z9WNWkeqcwFebruary 24, 2020

Xbox On presenter, Benny Central, was one of the first Microsoft employees to react publicly to the news, taking to Twitter to express how impressed he was by the hardware spec. He told his followers that he "actually cannot wait to get my hands on this beast 😍".

Back in December 2019 Xbox On produced a video called "Xbox Series X FIRST LOOK | Specs, Graphics & New Games!", which can be watched in full below:

Here at T3 we're excited to finally get a concrete idea of just how powerful the Xbox Series X is going to be, with the next-gen console now pinned down as roughly four times more powerful than an Xbox One and two times more powerful than the Xbox One X.

Today's best Microsoft Xbox One X deals 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Xbox One X 1TB Console Microsoft US $399 View Xbox One X 1TB Console - NBA... Microsoft US $399 View Low Stock Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB... Amazon Prime $399.99 View NBA 2K20 bundle Low Stock Xbox One X 1TB Console - NBA... Amazon Prime $407.95 View Show More Deals

Today's best Microsoft Xbox One S deals 812 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Xbox One S 500GB Console -... Microsoft US $249 View Forza Horizon 3 bundle Xbox One S 500GB Console -... Microsoft US $279 View Battlefield 1 Xbox One bundle Xb1 System 500Gb Battlefield Amazon Prime $287.62 View Minecraft bundle Xbox One S 1TB Console -... Microsoft US $299 View Show More Deals