Xbox Series X gamers are getting a great free console upgrade

I love Quick Resume: as a parent whose gaming sessions are often short and sweet, time spent watching loading screens on my Xbox Series X is time I don't want to waste. So Quick Resume is brilliant: I can pick up my controller and be right back in games such as Halo: Infinite without having to sit through more logos than you'll find in a pub quiz picture round.

So what could possibly be better than Quick Resume? How about Quick Resume not just for one game, but for two? That's what the incoming Keep In Quick Resume feature will deliver.

No screens if you want to go faster

The thing about Quick Resume is that you only get it for one game at a time, and that's fine if there's only one of you and you're playing one game without launching anything else. But if you like to swap frequently between two specific games, for example playing Hades until it gets controller-flinglingly frustrating and then switching to something a little less infuriating such as one of the best Xbox driving games, then a Quick Resume that works with two games rather than just one is a welcome upgrade.

That's the good news. The bad is that it's not quite here yet. The feature was mentioned in the latest release note for Alpha Skip-Ahead users, but the reference has since been pulled – although not so quickly that it wasn't noticed. According to the notes, the incoming feature will mean that "users on Xbox Series X|S consoles can now keep up to two games in Quick Resume no matter what other games are launched. These games will only drop out of Quick Resume if the user manually removes it or if a game is updated." Hopefully the feature will roll out to mainstream users in weeks rather than months.