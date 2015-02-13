Win! Shavers with balls for shaving your, er, face

Want to scoop the all-new ProGlide Fusion with Flexball tech? Special packs are on shelves now, prior to its release next week. Or you can just head to our Facebook page and like it for a chance to win one.

New disposable razors appear only once every few years and are a big deal. In recent times they've piled on more blades, lubricated strips, tiny springs and battery-powered vibrating motion, to become something more akin to a smartphone than the blade on top of a stick that your dad once used.

Now Gillette brings something men have wanted for years in their morning grooming routine: balls.

The brand's added a "Flexball" to its previous state-of-the-art ProGlide Fusion line of powered and unpowered shavers. We've been testing one for the last few weeks and can say that it does add a little extra sheen of smoothness and closeness to our shaving, most especially around the ever-tricky neck area, where your skin is rougher and direction of hair growth more inconsistent.

The official UK launch is next week, but right now you can pick up this limited edition pack that features the Gillette Fusion ProGlide razor with FlexBall Technology and a can of Fusion ProGlide Shave Gel with Shea butter and Glycerin, at selected Boots branches, for £14.

We recently paid a visit to Gillette's R&D facility in funky Reading, and learned two things: firstly that the amount of effort and technology Gillette pours into its razors is quite astonishing, with everything from advanced 3D-print prototyping to robotic testing to a huge "shaving farm" where volunteers shave every morning in front of cameras and a two-way mirror, so the brand's experts can gather data on how different men shave.

And the other thing we learned is that hair growing out of human skin, when seen in very close-up photos, is truly grotesque.

Thank heavens, then, that the Gillette Fusion ProGlide razors with FlexBall Technology (and a can of Fusion ProGlide Shave Gel with Shea butter and Glycerin) are on hand to remove it all.