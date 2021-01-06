Where to buy PS5 in the January sales: latest stock info and buying advice

Despite the PS5 now being officially out the PlayStation 5 remains one of most in-demand products on the market today, with millions of gamers still looking to lock in a console. And, while the console definitely won't see any price drops in the January sales, it is coming back into stock this month, meaning that early 2021 is a great time to try to pick up a PlayStation 5.

The 2021 January sales are also a great place to buy top new PS5 games and must-have accessories, like the PlayStation 5 HD Camera, DualSense controller and Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset – Sony has already launched its own sale and PS5 games are discounted, for example.

It's also a great place to pick up top-rated 4K, ultra HD TVs cheaper than normal, which are the ideal upgrade for a new PS5 console. After all, there's no point owning a powerhouse new console if your TV can't display its power correctly.

As we've pointed out in our main PS5 stock tracker, we think that as painful as it has been for gamers over the past few months, with getting a PlayStation 5 effectively barred off to millions of gamers due to a pre-order fiasco, a scalper-driven AI reseller bot apocalypse, retailer indifference and courier scandals, each gamer should only buy PS5 at RRP.

There are greedy scalpers waiting for desperate gamers to fall into their trap and pay up to four times the cost of the console just to grab a slice of happiness, but with a little more patience and plenty of research (something that this guide can help with), gamers can dodge that bullet and pick up a PS5 for RRP.

January sales: Where to buy PS5 [USA]

Amazon US

Amazon, after a strong start, has tailed off in terms of PS5 stock, with few new shipments arriving. Rumor has it more are coming for January, though, and with us now in January 2021 we think it very smart to check in on the PS5 product page at Amazon every single day. Also, Amazon has a load of official and unofficial PS5 accessories available right now, too.View Deal

Walmart

Walmart has been a great place to buy PS5 over the last couple of months, with numerous PlayStation 5 restocks going live. It also has one of the biggest selections of games and accessories on offer, too, with the HD Camera and DualSense available. More consoles are expected to land any day now in January 2021.View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy has had a number of PS5 restocks since launch and has been selling the PlayStation 5 in various bundles, too, including things like extra controllers and games. Definitely worth keeping an eye on in early 2021, as going on past form the retailer has large quantities of consoles in each new wave.View Deal

Target

Target had a PS5 restock in every week of December last year, although available store inventory tends to differ by region, so you'll need to check what's going on at your local Target this January. The retailer offers Drive Up or Pickup services only, so as with Meijer, you'll need to be in the general area to place your order. Worth checking out for sure.View Deal

PlayStation Direct

Sony released multiple waves of PS5 consoles over the past month, having eager fans queue just before the stock drop to get their hands on a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition. The site usually advises an hour plus waiting time when you land on the page, and the Disc version usually goes live first, so be prepared to put your time in it there's another drop in January 2021.View Deal

Costco

Costco released PS5 bundles for members in December last year. The bundle included Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition, an extra DualSense Wireless Controller, and one month's PlayStation Now Membership, so sign up or find someone who's a member in case we see another in early 2021.View Deal

GameStop

GameStop surprised customers with drop of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S bundles online during Black Friday week, before making both Microsoft and Sony's console available in stores on the big day itself, although units were limited to a minimum of two per store, and one per customer. We've heard the retailer has been holding some stock back for a post-Christmas launch, so we advise checking the store's social channels and website every day.View Deal

Meijer

Midwest retailer Meijer released its PS5 stock online to mPerks members only on Black Friday. However, you had to be local to the stores, as it only offered pickup, not delivery. We'll be keeping an eye on the retailer in case it joins the fray again, and we advise you make an account beforehand, so you can snap up a console if it does.View Deal

January sales: Where to buy PS5 [UK]

Amazon UK

Amazon UK went dark in the few weeks leading up to Christmas regarding PS5 restocks. But as in the US a new wave of consoles is expected in January 2021. Worth checking every day.View Deal

Very

Very's PS5 launch day consoles were a lovely surprise, and in another unexpected turn of events, it had another restock of PS5 consoles at the beginning of December last year. Since then things have been quiet but we're hearing one more tranche is being dropped in in early 2021, so defo worth keeping an eye on.View Deal

GAME

GAME has swung from PS5 zero to PlayStation 5 hero recently, with multiple restocks letting thousands more gamers to get their hands on a console. It's the UK's biggest gaming retailer, so absolutely worth checking out in the post-Xmas period and early in 2021.View Deal

Argos

We weren't expecting the retailer to have any new stock before before the new year 2021, and it's now confirmed that's the case. Argos' website states that it's out of stock "for the rest of 2020." Disappointing, but that doesn't mean it couldn't be a good place to bag the system in January.View Deal

Currys

Currys PC World was one of the worst offenders when it comes round to messing up PS5 orders, with orders been cancelled and stock launches suspended. Right now hardly anything PS5-related is stocked and we think it's game over for Currys and PlayStation 5 for months. Sad!View Deal

Box.co.uk

Box.co.uk has been good for gamers getting PS5's as not only has it had multiple stocks of consoles, but it also has been operating a lottery system to get them. That means that scalper AI bots cannot buy them all up in seconds. Right now both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are listed as 'coming soon', so this is definitely a smaller retailer to keep and eye on.View Deal

ShopTo

ShopTo rolled out more PS5 stock at the start of the month at a discounted price. That discount only ended up being a few pennies, but we wouldn't expect a PS5 price drop this soon after launch anyway. The main draw was that it was back in stock. ShopTo is another one to watch over the coming weeks.View Deal

The Game Collection

The Game Collection has a wide-variety of PS5 games and hardware listed on its site and is an outside bet for more consoles in early 2021.View Deal

AO.com

AO.com PS5 stock is currently out of stock but the retailer does say that it is going to be "back in stock soon" which indicates to us that we'll see some more available early in the new year. AO is good for cheap PS5 games as well.View Deal

John Lewis

John Lewis PS5 consoles went live earliest on PS5 launch day, and that led to its store to crash under the load. The PS5 product page says "we are now out of stock", so for the time being things don't look great. If we were to guess when more consoles will be made available then we'd say February 2021.View Deal

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys got a PS5 restock in the first week of December, but the site was struggling under the strain of customers flocking to get one. The retailer was offering pre-orders, but the consoles had a December delivery window, just in time for Christmas. Now in the New Year 2021 we'd be expecting another wave in February.View Deal

January sales: Where to buy PS5 [AUS]

Amazon AU

Amazon rolled out what looked like a global PS5 at the start of the month, and savvy customers took advantage by placing orders in different countries as the PS5 isn't region locked, so if you bag one on Amazon UK, as long as you can get it shipped to your address, you're in business! There was no advance warning, so we advise keeping tabs on the site as we head into the new year.View Deal

Sony Store Australia

Both versions of the Sony PS5 have now sold out at the official Australian Sony Store. There were more consoles available on the US site last week, so check in often in case the Australian site also gets another influx.View Deal

JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi's PS5 consoles are now listed as out of stock, however it does say that "please continue to check back online for further updates". Feels like an outsider chance to us.View Deal

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman's PS5 pre-orders are all out, but both the full fat PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are listed as "coming back soon", so worth keeping an eye on.View Deal

EB Games

Not want gamers want to see. EB Games is currently sold out of both consoles and also, those sold out consoles were for a "2021 shipment". Sheesh, talk about a let down. Can't say waiting months after release is the stuff that gaming dreams are made of.View Deal

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen, unsurprisingly, don't have any PS5 consoles in stock, with even its December shipment of consoles raided by desperate gamers. No PS5 from the Gamesmen until 2021.View Deal

Where to buy PS5 Digital Edition

T3 is also tracking where to buy Xbox Series X, too, so be sure to scope out our guide if you're also in the market for a next-gen Xbox. T3 really rates the flagship, with us saying in our Xbox Series X review that it 'is a console that delivers massive amounts of power and performance', and that it is technically 'the most powerful console hardware you can buy'.