New Sony Xperia 5 II video shows off the phone we want

With Sony's latest range of phones set to release across the world, most eyes are on the Sony Xperia 1 II (or Mark 2). Sony's latest flagship looks set to rock the same chipset as the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, an awesome three-tier ZEISS 12MP rear camera array and the phone's classic tall 21:9 ratio display, perfect for widescreen gaming and movie-watching.

However, last year, the Sony Xperia 1 came with a smaller companion piece: the Sony Xperia 5. With a lot of the same specs as the Xperia 1, the Xperia 5 was slightly smaller and cheaper. But a 5 II was nowhere to be seen among Sony's 2020 phone reveal.

As of the time of writing, Sony has announced no plans to release an Xperia 5 II phone as a companion to its Xperia 1 II. Render artist Concept Creator saw this as an omission too, and decided to rectify it with this incredible design.

The render retains a lot of what makes the Sony Xperia 1 II great, with the resurgence of the headphone jack (great news for audiophiles), the tall, slender screen and the three-camera vertical module created in partnership with ZEISS.

(Image credit: Concept Creator)

However, the Sony Xperia 5 II shifts the module from the far left into the middle of the phone. The cameras are all 12MP, eschewing the huge megapixel count of phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, but don't let that fool you - pixel counts aren't everything on a camera. Just take the iPhone 11 Pro, which has one of the best camera arrays in smartphones.

Concept Creator has added a front-facing speaker perfect for mobile cinema experiences. The original Xperia 1 was dubbed "the best phone in the world for watching movies" and a front-facing speaker would only add to this accolade.

Without further ado, check out the full video of the render below:

Will the Xperia 5 II make a triumphant return to the range? It all depends on how well the 1 II does: if the phone proves wildly popular, a cheaper version is likely to appear.

We're hoping to see the Xperia 1 II, the Xperia 10 II and the Xperia L4 on shelves early May. We'll keep you posted with any updates on the handsets as soon as the information is revealed.

