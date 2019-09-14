Walmart cookware sale: Calphalon sets are up to 40% off this weekend

Are you in need of a new cookware set for your Fall and Winter entertaining? Then you're in luck because this 48-hour Walmart flash sale is slashing prices on 18 Calphalon cookware sets by 20-40% off but only until Monday 16 September.

Calphalon cookware has plenty of positive reviews across the internet, whether that's for its anodized non-stick cookware, ceramic non-stick cookware or stainless steel cookware – and there's something from all of these ranges in the Walmart sale.

Simply choose the number of pans you want in your set. The smallest set is just three pans while the largest set in the sale is a gargantuan 15 pieces. Seriously, if you can't feed your friends and family with a cookware set that large you need to be shopping at a military catering outlet, not Walmart! I've detailed those two sets below with quicklinks to all the Calphalon cookware sale items beneath.

Check out the full range of Calphalon cookware sets on offer below, but remember – this flash sale ends on Monday 16 September, so get your orders in quick if you want to make the savings or you could be waiting for the Black Friday deals to roll around at the end of November before you get another chance.

Calphalon 3-piece cookware set | Now $207.99 | Was $259.99

Set includes: 4-qt Chef's Pan, 8-qt Stock Pot with cover, 5-qt Sauté Pan (use with cover). Also includes a 10" Diameter Stack and a 12" Diameter Stack. Features hard anodized construction and three-layer nonstick interior. Dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 450 degrees F.View Deal

Calphalon 15-piece cookware set | Now $499.99 | Was $649.99

This is the big set but it has a neat space-saving trick. A mega set of saucepans and frying pans which stacks together to save space. Features hard-anodized construction and three-layer nonstick interior. Dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 450 degrees F. Securely stacks to save 30% more space compared with non-stacking Calphalon cookware items when stacked with like diameter.View Deal

Select by Calphalon ceramic nonstick 8-piece cookware set | Now $95.99 | Was $149.99

Calphalon classic stainless steel 8-quart multi-pot | Now $67.99 | Was $109.99

Calphalon classic nonstick 5-piece cookware set | Now $87.99 | Was $129.99

Select by Calphalon ceramic nonstick cookware set, 10 piece | Now $ 103.99 | Was $179.99

Select by Calphalon ceramic nonstick 8 piece set, 1.0 ct | Now $123.99 | Was $154.99

Select by Calphalon stainless steel 8-piece cookware set | Now $119.99 | Was $179.99

Select by Calphalon nonstick 14-piece cookware set | Now $151.99 | Was $249.99

Select by Calphalon space saving hard-anodized nonstick cookware set, 14 piece | Now $199.99 | Was $299.99

Select by Calphalon hard-anodized nonstick 10-piece cookware set | Now $103.99 | Was $169.99

Calphalon contemporary nonstick 8-piece cookware set | Now $263.99 | Was $395.99

Select by Calphalon stainless steel deluxe cookware set, 14 piece | Now $127.20 | Was $229.99

Select by Calphalon nonstick 10-piece cookware set | Now $143.99 | Was $229.99

Calphalon premier space saving stainless steel 8-piece cookware set | Now $299.99 | Was $479.99

Calphalon premier space saving nonstick 15-piece cookware set | Now $499.99 | Was $649.99

Calphalon tri-ply stainless steel 10-piece cookware set | Now $255.99 | Was $395.99

Calphalon signature stainless steel 10-piece cookware set | Now $439.99 | Was $729.99

Calphalon contemporary nonstick 12-piece cookware set | Now $383.99 | Was $599.99

Calphalon premier space saving nonstick supper club cookware set | Now $207.99 | Was $259.99

Shop more deals on Walmart in the Savings Center – savings in electronics, sports, outdoors, clothing and more