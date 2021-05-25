Top 5 laptop deals in the Memorial Day sales 2021

Memorial Day laptop deals give shoppers their first glimpse at this years best deals on student laptops, 2-in-1's and even gaming laptops. As the first major sale of the year, Memorial Day kicks off summer with a weekend of savings comparable to Amazon Prime Day and in some cases even Black Friday.
And while the best Memorial Day laptop sales won't officially kick off until next month, eagle-eyed bargain hunters can already find early Memorial Day laptop deals and offers. Some of the best laptops from manufacturers including Microsoft, Dell, Lenovo and the like run deals all the time with some discounts matching – or even beating – their Memorial Day laptop deal counterparts.
As we wait for the best Memorial Day sales to get rolling, we've put together a list of the best early Memorial Day laptop deals available today. While these deals may not officially be titled for the holiday weekend, the discounts and deals you'll find here offer discounts comparable to Memorial Day savings ahead of the big weekend.
Top 5 best Memorial Day laptop deals today
Now: $1,479.99 | Was: $1,799.99 | Savings: $320 (18%)
Receiving a massive $300 price cut over at Amazon, gamers can nab one of Razer's best gaming laptops at an incredible 18% off. Loaded with a 10th Gen Intel i7, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 144Hz display and NIVIDA's GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q mobile GPU, this machine is built for speed and is at an unbeatable price.View Deal
Now: $949.99 | Was: $1,199.99 | Savings: $250 (20%)
Microsoft is taking upwards of $250 off one of their best 2-in-1 laptops. The Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 laptop plus Pro Type keyboard bundle offers an incredibly versatile laptop tablet hybrid at its best price of the year so far. While it may be cheaper come Memorial Day weekend, we expect a similar discount during the holiday.View Deal
Now: $189.99 | Was: $229.99 | Savings: $40 (17%)
Walmart is offering Samsung's Chromebook 4 lightweight laptop at its lowest price ever. On sale for $189.99, one of Samsung's best Chromebooks is getting a $40 price cut ahead of Memorial Day sales. It's a deal that's too good to pass up, so jump on this one now before it's gone!View Deal
Now: $1,449.99 | Was: $1,949.99 | Savings: $500 (25%)
Grab one of the best Dell laptops available starting at $1,449.99 while supplies last. Running an 10th Gen Intel i7 paired with a 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM, the XPS 13 2-in-1 at this price is an absolute steal and is an excellent deal on a student laptop or personal laptop. View Deal
Now: $999.99 | Was: $1,519.99 | Savings: $520 (34%)
Offering some of the best gaming laptops on the market, the Legion 5i is an excellent rig. Lenovo is taking $520 off this cutting edge laptop for a limited time, offering it at its best price of the year so far.View Deal
Best Memorial Day laptop sales
While Memorial Day laptop sales won't officially kick off until early May, there are tons of deals and offers happening every day across the net. With savings and deals on laptops that match – or beat – some of the best Memorial Day laptop deals, it's easier than ever to save big on a new laptop.
Here are some of the best places to find early Memorial Day laptop deals and other comparable offers.
- Alienware: discounts on Alienware m15, m17 and Area-51m R2 gaming laptops
- Amazon: daily deals on gaming laptops, student laptops and more
- Best Buy: top deals on laptops, 2-in-1's, and more
- Dell: Spring Sale Event running now offers doorbuster deals on popular laptops
- HP: weekly deals with discounts of up to 45% on select laptops
- Lenovo: doorbuster deals on laptops with discounts of up to 70%
- Newegg: great offers on student laptops, lightweight laptops and gaming rigs
- Razer: discounts on Blade gaming laptops and gaming accessories
