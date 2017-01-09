This is the HTC Vive dual-camera smartphone

Until now HTC has kept its smartphones and its virtual reality Vive headset separate. A new leak shows off an HTC Vive handset that appears to do away with that division.



The handset, featuring Vive branding and a dual-camera, leaked via serial leakster Evan Blass . It was seen in a promotional video that gives us a glimmer of what HTC has in store for 2017.

HTC 2017? pic.twitter.com/ppONWlT5Mr8 January 2017



While the handset was only shown briefly that dual-camera was clear. This suggests the smartphone will be able to detect depth, ideal for photos but also useful for virtual reality. With this Vive handset docked in a headset users could, conceivably, use hand gestures picked up by the cameras to interact with the virtual or augmented reality world.



That’s a leap but a fair presumption in the path for a company like HTC which is pushing the virtual reality and smartphone brands forward.



Expect to hear more soon with Mobile World Congress just around the corner.