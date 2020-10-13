This Best Buy deal saves 20% on Sony's elite Dolby Atmos soundbar – it's a Prime Day beater

TV and audio are featuring heavily in the best Prime Day deals this year, and even more so among today's Best Buy deals. Right now, that includes 20% off one of the best soundbars – the Sony HT-ST5000, which offers impressive Dolby Atmos surround from a single bar, with no rear speakers to position.

The Sony HT-ST5000 uses an array of speaker drivers and Sony's audio processing to bounce sound around the room and mimic the effect of a 7.1.2 surround system, all from under your TV. It's won a ton of awards in its time, so getting it at this price is fantastic. But note that this deal is only available until the end of October 14.

At 46 inches long, it's a big old bar – designed for TVs 55 inches and up. But then, it's got a lot of processing and speaker power contained in that box.

Some drivers face directly towards you, to provide elements such as speech really clearly, while others are angled towards the sides, for spreading sound around the room. It also has upfiring drivers, that reflect sound off the ceiling, giving you the height effect of Dolby Atmos.

That's all paired with a separate wireless subwoofer, giving you the deep bass rumble that a great action movie soundtrack deserves.

Now, the virtual surround isn't as convincing as a real Dolby Atmos surround system – it can't really replicate speakers being truly behind you. But it comes remarkably close, and still provides a huge, huge improvement over stereo sound – you really do hear the height difference in sounds, and width and 3D feeling of movies is as cinematic as sound originating from one direction can get.

It connects to your TV over HDMI-ARC, but has three HDMI inputs, which can pass 4K HDR video through to your TV, so you're effectively adding two extra inputs to your TV with this soundbar.

