These Theragun deals with score you a FREE Best Buy gift card

Can't wait for all the Black Friday deals to arrive? Check out these brilliant Theragun deals that will score you one of the best percussion massagers on the planet plus a FREE Best Buy gift card. Get a massager gun for yourself and give the gift card to your significant other/parents; everyone will be happy.

• Buy the Theragun Prime for $299 and get a FREE $30 gift card at Best Buy

• Buy the Theragun PRO for $599 and get a FREE $50 gift card at Best Buy

Percussion massagers are good for both athletes and office warriors alike and can effectively relieve muscle soreness. The Theragun massagers have a unique triangular handle so it's easy to apply pressure anywhere on your body, even if you can't get someone to help you out.

Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massager | Buy it for $299 and receive a FREE $30 gift card at Best Buy

The Theragun Prime is the most competitively priced full-size theragun model. It comes complete with four attachments and a travel pouch. Battery lasts for up to two hours: plenty of time to massage yourself and others! The Prime also connects to the Therabody App via Bluetooth from where you can initiate custom programmes and more.View Deal

Theragun PRO Handheld Percussive Massager| Buy it for $599 and receive a FREE $50 gift card at Best Buy

The Theragun PRO is the cream of the crop, the most advanced percussion massager Theragun has to offer. It comes with six attachments, a hard case and a seriously powerful motor. Battery lasts up to 150 minutes and the PRO also sports a pivoting head for even better pressure application. View Deal

