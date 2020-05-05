Want to reduce post-workout pain at home? Try the new Theragun smart percussion massagers

If you have been rocking the home workouts a bit too much recently and are aching all over as a result, Therabody – formerly known as Theragun – has a whole load of solutions for you.

Theragun has rebranded as Therabody because it now doesn't only make Theraguns – those slightly alarming-looking things you see above. No, while it is launching its fourth-gen percussive massage devices today, it is also pushing some hardcore CBD therapy in the form of TheraOne.

CBD is a slightly controversial area, in that while there's no proven harm from using these marijuana-derived products, there also isn't a huge body of scientific evidence suggesting that it does you any good either. However, there is some at least, and if that research is accurate, then high quality CBD products may indeed have a lot of uses for those wanting to get stronger at home. And no, you can't get stoned with it.

The new Theragun percussive massage devices are the big news here, with Therabody's new motor using QuietForce Technology so it's quieter, and Smart Percussive Therapy, which works with the new Therabody app.

• Check out the new range at Therabody UK

• Check out the new range at Therabody US

We are particularly excited about the new Theragun range, which includes the Theragun Mini, a 'pocket-sized [massager], giving Theragun quality muscle treatment with unparalleled portability.' Now, is that a very small percussion massager in your pocket, or are you just pleased to see us?

The best massage tools: release muscle tension with the most efficient foam rollers, massage balls, percussion massagers and more

Best yoga mat: master your poses with the best mats for pilates and yoga from beginner to advanced

Best running shoes: rule the road with road running trainers for men and women of all abilities

The Theragun percussion massagers are ideal for any type sport, let it be HIIT, running, yoga or resistance training (Image credit: Therabody)

New Theragun range: price, availability and features

The new 4th generation Theragun devices will utilise QuietForce Technology while continue to deliver the 'signature' 16 mm of amplitude, speed of 2400 percussions per minute. The new technology enables Theragun devices to operate at a similar sound level to an electric toothbrush – all without the drop in power levels.

The new massagers will also use the Smart Percussive Therapy technology that connects your smartphone to the massage guns via Bluetooth through the Therabody app. The press release states that "the Therabody app provides routines based on ailments, body parts, and activities showing the specific muscle, ideal length of time, most effective speed, and the amount of pressure that should be applied."

Long story short, the Therabody app can control and customise the device’s speed and provide tips how to use the Theragun massagers properly. All previous Theragun Percussive Therapy models will also be able to be used with the Therabody app.

(Image credit: Therabody)

Theragun PRO

With a rotating arm, OLED screen, two swappable batteries for continuous run-time, 5 hours of battery life, wireless charging and a 2-year warranty, the Theragun PRO is the "most advanced, feature rich, professional-grade recovery tool of choice for professionals and everyday people worldwide and now quieter than ever." If you want the all bells and whistles version of the Theragun, this is your device.

Buy the Theragun Pro at Therabody UK for £549

Buy the Theragun Pro at Therabody US for $599

(Image credit: Therabody)

Theragun Elite

With an OLED screen and wireless charging, the Theragun Elite integrates a personalised app experience to reduce tension, whether it comes from everyday life, work, or workouts. Or anything in between.

Buy the Theragun Elite at Therabody UK for £375

Buy the Theragun Elite at Therabody US for $399

(Image credit: Therabody)

Theragun Prime

The most accessibly-priced full-size Theragun, the Theragun Prime offers deep muscle treatment simplified for any need with the essential percussive therapy features to release everyday stress and strain. You won't get the OLED screen and the plastic feels a bit less quality than the top devices, but the power is all there.

Buy the Theragun Prime at Therabody UK for £275

Buy the Theragun Prime at Therabody US for $299

(Image credit: Therabody)

Theragun mini

New to the Theragun family, Theragun mini is a pocket-sized massager, combining Theragun-style muscle treatment with portability. Compact and powerful, the "Theragun mini is the most agile massage device that can go anywhere, small enough to fit into a laptop bag or purse." Hopefully it won't turn on in your bag going through airport security, though.

Buy the Theragun mini at Therabody UK for £175

Buy the Theragun mini at Therabody US for $199

(Image credit: Therabody)

Wave Roller

Launching this summer, the Wave Roller's wave pattern works with the vibration to actively manipulate the tissue for a more effective muscle stimulation. The Wave Roller has a battery life of two and half hours. Basically, the Wave Roller is the lovechild of a vibration plate and a foam roller. Any good? We yet to find out.

Buy the Theragun Wave Roller at Therabody UK for £125

Buy the Theragun Wave Roller at Therabody US for $149

Additionally, the new 4th generation Theragun PRO, Theragun Elite, and Wave Roller offer wireless charging capabilities as well.

As for attachments, all of them are compatible across the entire product line. The non-porous closed-cell foam allows for easy cleaning of attachments with disinfectant wipes. This is probably good news for any germaphobes and companies wanting to use Theragun products in a commercial setting.

(Image credit: TheraOne)

TheraOne CBD range

From the press release: "TheraOne’s USDA certified organic CBD products are tested four times prior to being sent to an independent, DEA certified third-party laboratory to verify TheraOne’s test results. Therabody shares the lab results on its website to provide transparency and confidence in the quality of its products. Additionally, TheraOne worked closely with the USDA to become the first brand to garner the USDA Organic seal across its entire product line."

In case you were wondering why the process needs to be spelt out so much, that's because CBD is so new, there aren't many regulations around proper usage. In theory, CBD has a range of good properties and can help reduce anxiety, pain relief and there are studies around cancer treatment techniques using CBD too. In reality, we just don't know for sure, although adding a little bit of CBD into cosmetics products probably won't do any harm and if it does help, all the better.

The TheraOne range of products include massage oils, hand and body creams, sleep tincture and more. Slated for a summer 2020 launch, all TheraOne products are "formulated using its patent-pending Biosorb Technology to maximise the absorption of all the natural benefits the plant has to offer."