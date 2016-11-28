Best headphone and audio deals for Cyber Monday 2016… including a £300 wireless speaker for £39!

Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the rest of the ongoing online sales events are a great time to pick up a deal on headphones, speakers and other audio.

We'll be updating regular like, so keep checking back. Obviously, there are a billion deals out there right now, but we'll sift through to find the cream of the crop: big brands with big discounts.

DEAL OF THE DAY! The £300 Aether Cone was doomed by its high price and decision to exclusively support the now defunct Rdio. However it's now JUST £39, with a final firmware upgrade giving support for Bluetooth, Airplay and Spotify Connect.

Currys now has the Bose SoundTrue II over-ear headphones for just £79 (£60 off).

Like to cut a dash? The bright green Monster iSport Freedom on-ear sprts headphones are £69 (a discount of £61) at Tesco. Eww, though.

The rather more muted Skullcandy Hesh on-ear headphones are half price in black or silver.

Richer Sounds has some really excellent wireless speaker DEALS, with £200 off Cambridge Audio Air V2 Spotify Connect-compatible speakers, and £129 off a pair of Denon Heos HS2 multi-room speakers.

That's in addition to the £30 off a Sonos Play:1 currently being offered by every retailer known to humanity.

You can also get that Sonos deal at…

• Amazon

• John Lewis

• Currys

Panasonic SC-ALL6EB-K. This Bluetooth speaker also offers Wi-Fi multi-room via Panasonic's ALL system. At it's normal price, we're a bit dubious. At more than £140 off, it's tempting.

And along similar lines, Sony's SRS-ZR5 Wireless Smart Sound Multi-Room Speaker gets the £60 price cut it needed to be competitive. It's now £119.

Currys in fact, has any number of decent, second tier wireless speakers at very reasonable prices. It really underlines how over-saturated that market is.

Probably the pick of Currys' home cinema deals is the excellent PANASONIC SC-HTE80EB-K Wireless Soundstage, at a half-price £150. With digital audio, HDMI and Bluetooth connectivity and fine sound, this sound base (ie: your telly sits on it rather than behind it) is a steal.

Amazon has also added some solid sonic DEALZ for Cyber Monday.

B&O's Play A2 Bluetooth speaker has been in plenty of sales and it's now £151 off at £149 at Amazon .

The Ion Audio Air Bluetooth streaming and ripping turntable is down to £69.99 from £100.

And Logitech's Z906 5.1 surround sound system offers 500 Watts of audio for just £150 (that's £200 off rrp).

Richer Sounds is our top tip for audio bargains, but in general that involves trekking to its branches rather than buying online.

However, it is doing a lot of DEALZ online, including Sonos Play:1 at £30 off, £139. That is a DEAL.

Looking for an Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speaker? Can't say we blame you. Currys has the UE Boom 2 at £99. That may only seem like a slightly stingy £10 off, but you can knock that down to £84.99 when paying, with the code UEBOOM15. Boom!

John Lewis, meanwhile, has a selection of UE Boom 2 in exclusive colours, also for £84.95

John Lewis also has the stunning Sennheiser IE60 in-ears at a half-price £70.

They'll also do you a pair of Momentum on-ear headphones for £215.99 - the usual price, sadly - but throw in a pair of £69 Sennheiser Momentum I in-ears for ABSOLUTELY NOWT!

Amazon is doing Bose's excellent SoundLink On-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for £60 off. That still leaves it at £119, but it's worth a punt.

Google's Chromecast Audio is half price at just 15 quid at Currys. Just plug it in to any speaker or system with a line in, and you can stream audio from any Android device, PC or Mac from a plethora of sources. That is an absolute steal for any Android-owning music lover.

And for those looking to stream video, the same shop has the Google Chromecast for just £20, down from £30.

Along similar lines, Amazon's Fire Stick is a tenner off at £24 at, of course, Amazon . Every year…

After a soundbar?

AO has the LG SH-05 Bluetooth soundbar with wireless woofer for £199. That's £50 off the RRP.

The more powerful Samsung HW-J6000R is £130 off at £299 . It also packs Bluetooth and a wireless sub, and is curved, just like lots of TVs briefly were, a year or so ago.

At Currys, the Samsung HW-K430 soundbar with subwoofer is over £150 off at £129.

If you've been after a 2.1 system for your TV, this does a standup job for the money, although the lack of HDMI (it's Bluetooth and optical only) may explain the hefty price cut.

LG's SH6 All-in-1 Sound Bar might be an even better option at £209.99, down from £400. It features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, digital and analogue inputs, but no subwoofer. Get one from Amazon if you prefer one-box solutions.

Monster iSport in-ears are among our favourite headphones for exercise and running, thanks to powerful audio and rock-solid fit.

Currys has them at a better-than-half-price £39.99.

B&O Play Beoplay H3 and H2. With wired headphones possibly on their way out, there are plenty of deals on Bluetooth-lacking listening devices.

These really rather excellent in-ears from the masters of 'lifestyle audio' are £109 at Amazon - that's £90 off.

Meanwhile the on-ear H3 are under £100, with 70 quid off the RRP.

The similarly slightly aged, but still good B&O Play Beoplay A2 Bluetooth speaker is half price from the same retailer, at £149.

There are big discounts on Flexon Sonos wall brackets and accessories at Amazon.

We rate the Optoma NuForce BE6i headphones highly. Although they are a bit on the hefty side for in-ears, they stay in place better than we expected, and audio is excellent.

Considering the design is stripped down to just two buds on either end of a wire with a remote in the middle, the 8-hour battery life is a nice surprise, too. Remarkable what they can do nowadays.

At £69.99, they're 30% off at Amazon right now.