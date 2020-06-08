T3 Awards 2020: Beats Powerbeats offer awesome sound and an unbeatable price

How do you improve on the best? By making it cheaper of course. Well, it's one way of doing it, and that's what Beats by Dr Dre's Powerbeats pulled off. That's why these superb running headphones or workout buds – call them what you will – have romped to victory in the T3 Awards 2020.

Today's best Beats Powerbeats deals Powerbeats High-Performance... Apple $149.95 View Powerbeats High-Performance... Amazon Prime $149.95 View Beats Powerbeats... Kohl's $149.99 View Show More Deals

• Read our Beats Powerbeats Pro review

Dr Dre's Beats workout headphones haven't always been the best of their range, although they've always been among their most successful, and iconic in terms of looks.

That all changed with the arrival of the Powerbeats Pro, which boasted dramatically improved sound quality and better fit than any other running headphones on the market.

Those range-topping, true wireless Powerbeats achieved an in-ear fit that was almost literally unshakeable, yet without compromising comfort.

This came at a cost, not surprisingly, but this year's Powerbeats offered a new spin on the Pro. Yes they added a wire, but that meant Beats could increase the battery life – up to 15 hours from the Pro's 9 – replace the ridiculously bulky battery case with a simple Lightening cable, and drop the price by £90/$90. The brilliant fit and stellar sound quality are exactly the same.

It's remarkable that Beats by Dre has managed to make Powerbeats sound and look so good when you consider that they are sweatproof and rugged. The over-ear hooks that help hold them in place are remarkably comfortable and can even be worn over spectacles without any annoyance.

Yeah sure, there's now a wire involved but for that kind of saving, with that amount of extra battery life, we're sure y'all can live with that. These are the Best running headphones (a bit less) money can buy…

• See all the winners in the T3 Awards 2020

Today's best Beats Powerbeats deals Powerbeats High-Performance... Apple $149.95 View Powerbeats High-Performance... Amazon Prime $149.95 View Beats Powerbeats... Kohl's $149.99 View Show More Deals

Today's best Beats Powerbeats Pro deals Powerbeats Pro - Totally... Apple $249.95 View Powerbeats Pro Wireless... Amazon Prime $249.95 View Beats By Dr. Dre Powerbeats... Abt Electronics $249.95 View Show More Deals

More running essentials