Sprint considering merger with T-Mobile

Sprint is considering preparing a bid of more than $20 billionto buy T-Mobile US in the latest merging of wireless carriers

Sprint is reportedly considering a bid for T-Mobile US - a $20 billion deal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Sprint is said to be studying the regulatory hurdles and could offer a bid for T-Mobile during the first half of 2014.

The companies would have almost 53 million combined post-paid subscribers - the industry's most valuable customers.

That number is still far behind Verizon's 95 million contracted souls and AT&T's 72 million.

Sprint's attempt to make a deal comes after it was acquired by SoftBank Corp earlier this year. Similarly,T-Mobile just completed a merger with smaller US carrier MetroPCS.

It's not clear if the deal would go through US regulators, as a merger of the third and fourth largest carrier in the US could create monopoly fears.

In September, T-Mobile CFO Braxton Carter wasn't opposed to the idea of a merger with Sprint.

"It's the logical ultimate combination," Carter said, when speaking about T-Mobile and Sprint together.

UK-carrier EE was formed in 2010 through the merger of T-Mobile and Orange. It appears something similar could happen in the US.

