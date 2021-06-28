Save $180 with Omen RTX gaming laptop deals during HP's 4th of July sale

Even though Amazon Prime Day just ended, we've got plenty of 4th of July sales to take advantage of this week! HP for example just kicked off their Independence Day savings event which offers some pretty impressive deals on RTX gaming laptops including RTX 2060 and RTX 2070 models.

Starting at $899.99, the HP Omen is a killer gaming rig for those looking to upgrade to the new RTX platform. While the base model features an NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti, the RTX 2060 and RTX 2070 gaming laptops both are also receiving $180 off during the sale.

This offers one of the best gaming laptop deals for gamers who need a high performance machine leading up to the holiday weekend.

HP Omen Gaming 17" RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop (10th Gen Intel i5)

Now: $959.99 | Was: $1,139.99 | Savings: $180 (16%)

Unfortunately HP's site doesn't save the link, but head over to the customization page to select which model you want. The OMEN RTX 2060 6GB version starts at just $959.99, but don't be afraid to bump up the RAM for an even more impressive machine!

HP Omen Gaming 17" RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop (10th Gen Intel i7)

Now: $1,089.99 | Was: $1,269.99 | Savings: $180 (15%)

Upgrade to the i7 HP Omen and you'll save $180 as well! Up the performance with Intel's i7 and watch the frames fly. Features the same RTX 2060 as the previous model, but the upgraded CPU is well worth the price tag. Again, upgrade the RAM for an even better experience.

HP Omen Gaming 17" RTX 2070 Gaming Laptop (10th Gen Intel i7)

Now: $1,329.99 | Was: $1,509.99 | Savings: $180 (12%)

You'll have to kick out a bit more for the RTX 2070 version of HP's OMEN gaming laptop, but the added $180 savings makes that pill a bit easier to swallow. Paired with a 10th Gen i7, this thing is built for speed and performance. We'd still recommend bumping up the RAM if possible!View Deal

With most RTX gaming laptops on sale right now receiving less than 5% to 8% off, these offers at HP are more than worth a look. Since Prime Day was just a week ago, many retailers are holding off on big discounts but HP seems to be ditching that attitude.

Our HP Omen 15 review provides some great insight into why this machine is such a popular gaming rig. Aside from the screen size difference, the Omen 15 and Omen 17 are almost identical when it comes to internal specs. Both are customizable with varying levels of RAM and the like, but the Omen 17 provides a much more preferable screen size in comparison.

