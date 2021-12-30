Samsung Galaxy S21 deal: get up to 20% off at Amazon

Want to save money on a fancy new phone? In the long run, it makes sense to buy the phone upfront. Sure, you'll pay more immediately, but your monthly costs will be less because you aren't paying the phone off month to month.

You have to buy an unlocked phone, though: one that is not locked to any particular phone network. Like, say, these great deals from Amazon on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21, where this top-of-the-line phone is up to 20% off.

Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB): was $799.99, now $699 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB): was $799.99, now $699 at Amazon

Save 13% on the base-level S21 model with 128GB of memory. That isn't a lot, but if you are going to be streaming your music and movies to the phone rather than storing them on the phone itself, getting one with less memory is a great way to save money.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ (128GB): was $999.99, now $799.99 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S21+ (128GB): was $999.99, now $799.99 at Amazon

Save 20% on the larger Galaxy S21+. This model features a 6.7-inch screen rather than the 6.2-inch of the standard S21, though it still has the same triple camera array, 8K video, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.