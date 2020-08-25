PS5 leak reveals PlayStation 5 pre-order date

Gamers around the world now are desperate to lock in their PS5 pre-order. That's because reports indicate that the console is going to be so popular that Sony has actually had to close to double the production run in order to satisfy demand, and the only way to guarantee a PlayStation 5 at launch is to secure one in advance.

And, while we know pretty much everything else about the PS5 now, the date that it will be available for pre-order is not one of them. That, though, looks like it has just changed dramatically, with a brand new leak from an established tipster revealing exactly when PlayStation 5 pre-orders are going to open.

Preorders for PlayStation 5 begin on September 9 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/IWPutljpKVAugust 24, 2020

As can be seen from the above Tweet, which comes courtesy of long-running PS5 leakster @IronManPS5, PS5 pre-orders open on September 9, 2020, which at the time of writing is just over a few weeks away.

As to why September the 9th has been chosen for PlayStation 5 pre-orders to begin, a further tweet reveals that Sony has based its strategy on a "25 years of PlayStation" theme, and as the original PlayStation launching in North America on September 9, 1995, the PS5 going up for pre-order on the same day.

It’s been a long journey. Part of the journey is the end. The entire strategy of releasing PlayStation 5 is based on 25 Years of PlayStation. The original PlayStation released in North America on September 9, 1995Preorders for PlayStation 5 begin on September 9, 2020 pic.twitter.com/POGwUPlYyzAugust 24, 2020

Now, the PS5 release date has yet to be confirmed along with the PS5 price, but all the latest rumours point to a mid-to-late November 2020 launch for the console. That means if this PS5 pre-order leak is accurate, that would leave Sony a little over 2 months to take PlayStation 5 pre-orders.

That sounds roughly the right sort of time frame for a pre-order window, however, right now we've heard nothing through our professional channels about any sort of PS5 pre-order event that is incoming, and Sony has said it would inform people in advance of the starting gun being fired. As a result, as we always say with leaks like this, we recommend you take that September 9 date with a pinch of salt.

That said, though, what we would absolutely make sure you now do is scope out the best retailers to lock in your console in our PS5 pre-order guide, as if Sony does drop a surprise all of a sudden, stating pre-orders have just gone live, you're going to need to move fast.

Our pre-order guide is a great tool to do this, though, and shows exactly which retailers currently have PlayStation 5 hub pages up and running, which are offering PS5 pre-order notifications, and which are taking pre-order pre-orders. It is a great way to make sure you are prepared for when pre-orders open.

After all, the prospect of this winter holiday season without a Sony PS5 to play on is something that, at least here at T3, we don't want to countenance. We're desperate to play awesome PS5 games and will be securing both the Sony PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition on day one of pre-orders.