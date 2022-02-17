Presidents Day Dell laptop deals with up to $570 off

Presidents Day is this coming Monday and to help you celebrate the birth of our first president, George Washington, there are some great deals to be had on a range of products. If you're in the market for a new laptop right now then it's definitely worth taking a look at the offers Dell has on its website.

From now through Feb 23, there are big discounts on sleek XPS notebooks, affordable Inspiron machines, G15 gaming laptops, Alienware products, desktops, monitors and more. According to the website, limited quantities of each item are made available each day from 11am ET, so you need to be quick to catch the best deals.

You can view the full list of available discounts on Dell's Presidents Day page. We've also highlighted some of the best offers available right now below.

The best Dell Presidents Day deals

Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1969.99, now $1399.99 at Dell

This 13-inch laptop features a UHD+ touchscreen display and an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor. It also boasts 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM, and comes with free shipping.

Dell XPS 13: was $1299.99, now $999.99 at Dell

An XPS 13 for under a grand is a great deal and this model still features an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display is non-touch but otherwise, this is a great choice.

Inspiron 15 3000: was $638.99, now $399 at Dell

With the previous 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, this 15.6-inch Inspiron is a bargain at under $400. It comes with a 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM and Windows 11 OS.

Alienware m15 R6: was $2949.99, now $2099.99 at Dell

If you're looking for a serious gaming machine, the Alienware m15 R6 is just the ticket. This 15.6-inch machine has an FHD display with 360Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It features the 11th gen Intel Core i7 H chip, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics.

Dell 27-inch monitor: was $369.99, now $219.99 at Dell

This monitor is a serious upgrade to your working from home setup. It features a 27-inch QHD 2560x1440 display with 2x HDMI 1.4 inputs.