Pick up this 70-inch 4K TV for under $400 this Black Friday

$398 for a 70-inch 4K TV? Surely that must be a mistake. Nope, it's just a great deal from Walmart for this Onn UHD TV. It isn't one of the best-known brands, but the specs speak for themselves: this 70-inch TV is a 4K TV that runs the popular Roku software, which provides access to a wide range of streaming media services, including Netflix, Apple TV, and many others. You might want something fancier for the living room, but this would make a great second TV for the kids to use, especially as it can access streaming services like Disney+ and Peacock.

