Pick up this 70-inch 4K TV for under $400 this Black Friday

This Onn 70-inch UHD TV is on sale for less than $400 in the Walmart Black Friday sale

 $398 for a 70-inch 4K TV? Surely that must be a mistake. Nope, it's just a great deal from Walmart for this Onn UHD TV. It isn't one of the best-known brands, but the specs speak for themselves: this 70-inch TV is a 4K TV that runs the popular Roku software, which provides access to a wide range of streaming media services, including Netflix, Apple TV, and many others.  You might want something fancier for the living room, but this would make a great second TV for the kids to use, especially as it can access streaming services like Disney+ and Peacock. 

A 70-inch UHD TV for less than $400? It's true: this 70-incher runs the Roku software, so you also get access to online streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and many others. 

