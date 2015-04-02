Philips Hue Go: the portable, connected light

Now the internet of things is becoming a reality, smart lighting can step out of the shadows and into the spotlight. The Philips Hue Go is a neat take on the idea – it's a portable digital lantern that you take with you around the house.

But it's not shaped like a lantern. It's shaped like a bowl. It plugs into the mains, and when you want to take it with you, it'll last three hours before needing a recharge.

Read more: Philips Hue review and guide: lighting the way towards our smart home future

You want lighting effects? It has plenty of those. Five effects – Cozy Candle, Sunday Coffee, Meditation, Enchanted Forest and Night Adventure – combine with more than 200 third-party apps to give everything from soothing pulses to disco throbs. There's also a white light option, if you just need to use it as a torch, and optimum settings to help you relax, read, concentrate or energise. And if that's not enough, there are over 16 million colours to choose from, so you can pick one personal to you.

You can change the effects using the smartphone app. Can't be bothered to find your phone? Press the button on the Hue Go itself.

Of course it wouldn't be a smart device without notifications. It will notify you to emails and the like using a light notification – this will be more subtle than a buzz or audio alert. Fitting, considering the relaxing nature of such a device.

Philips Hue Go will go on sale this month and cost £79.99.

Philips recently announced it was working on a Hue app for the Apple Watch. That's right, get ready to control your lighting from your smartwatch. If that doesn't yell future, nothing does.