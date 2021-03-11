Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G lands next month and Samsung Galaxy S21 should be worried

Oppo has just unveiled its new flagship, the Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G, alongside the Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G, and Oppo Find X3 Lite. The company has been drumming up hype around the Find X3 Pro's one billion-color immersive screen, as well "DSLR-level features" and we can finally see it in action for ourselves.

Now that the Oppo Find X3 Pro launch event has been streamed, we know everything about the new lineup, set to launch next month, and with the premium variant packing two 50MP cameras in its quad lens setup, and boasting a new and unique design which we got a sneak peek at last month, Android fans should be paying attention.

Oppo smartphones are becoming more prevalent in Europe, and as the brand adopts more premium features, it can go toe-to-toe with established mobile powerhouses like Samsung and its S series – most recently the Galaxy S21. The price tag is certainly up there with the best of them, so let's dive in to see what it'll get you when all three devices launch on April 14.

The Oppo Find X3 range won't be launching in the US, but pre-orders open on March 22 for regions where it is rolling out.

Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is being lauded as the world's first ever smartphone to "capture and display up to one billion colours in a single image – ten times more than the human eye can detect." It features a quad camera setup on the rear comprising 50MP wide (f/1.8) + 50MP ultra-wide (f2.2) + 13MP telephoto (f/2.4) + 3MP microlens (f/2.4), and a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera. The handset is touting Sony's brand new IMX 766 imaging sensor for its two 50MP lenses, which we'll reportedly see utilised for one of the OnePlus 9's cameras too.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888, the Oppo Find X3 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, and houses a 4,500mAh battery which supports 65W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charge, and up to 30W wired charging.

In a shocking move, given the recent trend of scrapping in-box items which we've seen with the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21, the Oppo FInd X3 Pro includes earphones and a charger in the box.

You can pick up the Find X3 Pro in the 12GB RAM/ 256GB ROM variant on April 14 from £1,099/ AU$1,699 in either Gloss Black, or Blue.

(Image credit: Oppo )

Oppo Find X3 Neo and Oppo Find X3 Lite

The Oppo Find X3 Neo sports a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Oppo Find X3 Lite has a slightly smaller screen measuring 6.4-inches. Both have a quad camera on the rear with the Neo's setup including the same 50MP main shooter as the Pro, along with the new Sony IMX 766 sensor.

Side-by-side, we're looking at 50MP wide (f/1.8) + 16MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) + 13MP telephoto (f2.4) + 2MP (f2.4) on the Oppo Find X3 Neo, and 64MP (f1.7) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) + 2MP macro lens (f/2.4) + 2MP mono lens (f/2.4) on the Oppo Find X3 Lite. All three devices feature a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Turning to the innards of the smartphones, the Oppo Find X3 Neo houses a Snapdragon 865 SoC, while the Oppo Find X3 Lite features the Snapdragon 765G. On the storage front, the Neo is available with 12GB RAM/ 256GB ROM, and the Lite with 8GB RAM/ 128GB ROM.

Battery-wise, the Lite offers a 4,300mAh battery compared to the Neo's 4,500mAh battery which doesn't support wireless charging like the Pro model.

The Oppo Find X3 Neo starts from £699 / AU$1,199 and is available in Starlight Black, and Galactic Silver. The Oppo Find X3 Lite starts from a modest £379 / $749 and is available in Astral Blue, Starry Black, and Galactic Silver. Both devices will ship with earphones and chargers in the box.