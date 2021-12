Not so stealthy now: Google Maps catches rare shot of B-2 stealth fighter in flight

How do I love Google Maps? Let me count the ways. How the app gets me from A to B, the helpful updates – and now the fact that a B-2 stealth bomber has been spotted mid-flight on Google Maps. Awesome.

Yes, despite offering the best in low-observable, or “stealth,” characteristics, the B-2 stealth bomber can't escape the all-seeing eye of Google Maps and, for that matter, the sharp-eyed Redditor who has managed to spot the craft in the app.

B-2 stealth bomber (via Reddit u/Hippowned) (Image credit: u/Hippowned)

Redditor u/Hippowned discovered the image and later posted it on the r/Damnthatsinteresting subreddit, which naturally went into a brief meltdown as users raced to understand what they were looking at. And let's be clear: though the image is but blurry, it's without a shadow of a doubt a B-2 stealth bomber. Why am I so sure? Well, like many of us, I've enjoyed my fair share of B-2 stealth bomber killstreaks on Call of Duty and it looks damn close to what rolls through the multiplayer map after a nine-player consecutive killstreak.

All jokes aside, the aircraft in the Redditor's image looks straight out of Area 51 whatever it is, with the image even featuring some eerie-looking colors emanating from its metal chassis. What's scarier though is the thought of the plane's engines being hidden deep inside the craft to cloak any sound of it. You'll never see or hear it coming.

Now you see me, now you don't

Whatever the real story behind the image, the technicolor circles are likely from satellite images and how they are captured. Google is known to use a variety of sources for their Google Maps images, so that could go some way to explain why it's a touch out of focus.

Either way, while planes have been spotted on Google Maps before, we're pretty sure nothing comes close to the coolness of this image. That's especially true considering the B-2 is peak stealth technology and you wouldn't expect it to pop up like this on Google Maps.