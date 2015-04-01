Noodoe: a wearable that's not another smartwatch

Smartwatches such as the Apple Watch, LG G Watch R and their ilk are often worn to make a statement; however that statement is usually whatever the watchmaker has decided it will be. The Noodoe, which is billed as 'the opposite of an Apple Watch', also lets you make a statement but this time you get almost complete control over what you want your wearable to say about you.

Granting its wearers complete control over the look and feel of the device is a brave move, especially when those of us who are rather sartorially challenged get our inept mitts on it.

According to John Wang, founder of Noodoe and former Chief Marketing Officer HTC, “Noodoe ushers in a new era of wristwear that no one has seen before...The watch takes on a whole new meaning when its soul is your own creation. We see Noodoe as the most personal watch that you will own”.

OK, we're slightly weirded out by the idea of the Noodoe having a soul, but at least being able to add a bit of personality to the device sounds like a good idea. According to Noodoe's website “If Apple Watch were Barbie Doll, then Noodoe Watch would be LEGO”. If it can deliver on that promise, then we could have something rather special on our hands... or rather wrists.

Doodle Your Noodoe

We won't speculate on what Apple fanatics want to do with their Apple Watches, but a new campaign on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr has been launched to encourage people to Doodle their Noodoes.

The idea behind this is to download the Noodoe app onto your Android or iOS device, draw a doodle on a piece of paper, then use the camera brush feature to turn the doodle into a watchface for the Noodoe Watch.

You can download a template to get you started and when you're done you can post it to social media with the hashtag #DoodleYourNoodoe. Why would you want to do this? Well, apart from the understandable desire to share with the world that you've just doodled your Noodoe, the company will donate $1 to UNICEF for each of the first 2,015 doodles posted.