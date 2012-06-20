Nokia Lumia 710 given Dark Knight Rises makeover

Ahead of the upcoming Dark Knight Rises release date, Nokia has launched a new version of its Lumia 710 handset branded in the Batman theme

Nokia has confirmed it is to expand its range of Batman themed Lumia handsets with the mid-range Windows Phone packing Nokia Lumia 710 coming in for a Dark Knight Rises makeover.



Following on from its high-end Lumia 800 sibling, Nokia has revealed that those looking to pick up the 3.7-inch Lumia 710 will now be able to plump for a special edition Dark Knight Rises branded option. What's more, existing Lumia 710 owners will be able to select a new Dark Knight Rises cover free of charge.



Nokia Lumia 710 Dark Knight Rises Edition Specs



Unlike the Batman branded Lumia 800 which features the superhero's infamous mark etched into the polycarbonate rear, 710 owners will be able to choose a selection of various hued interchangeable rear covers all of which will have the upcoming film's logo splashed across them.



Available in five separate colour tones, those looking to add some Batman themed frivolity to their handset can select from cyan, white, magenta, yellow and the very fitting black options.



Underneath the hood the Dark Knight themed handsets are the same as the original Nokia Lumia 710 with a 1.4GHz single-core processor lining up alongside an 800 x 480p resolution 3.7-inch display and 512MB of RAM. With a 5-megapixel camera on the rear, the Lumia 710 is capable of capturing 720p HD video content at an impressive 30 frames-per-second.



Nokia Lumia 800 Dark Knight Rises Edition Release Date



Available in the UK now, Nokia's latest collaboration with the upcoming Batman flick will be available from retailers until August 31st and can be snapped up on a selection of different tariffs and on a PAYG basis.



Are you tempted by the new Nokia Lumia 710? Did the Batman themed finish push you over the edge? Let us know via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.