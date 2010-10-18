Nokia C7 available to pre-order now priced £389

Nokia C7 to hit networks on November 1st

The sleek and rather sexy Nokia C7 is available to pre-order from the Nokia Online Shop from today with the mid-range SIM-free pocket blower set to cost wannabe owners £389.

Packing a 3.5-inch, 640x360p resolution AMOLED touchscreen display and 8GB of internal storage, the Nokia C7 is a tantalising 10.5mm thick and runs the latest edition of Nokia's operating system Symbian 3 with three customisable homescreens.

“The Nokia C7 combines beautiful design with loads of great apps and powerful media tools, it really brings social networking to life at the touch of a button” proclaimed Sami Lehtinen, General Manager at Nokia.

Although available for pre-order from today, the C7 will not begin shipping from the Nokia Online Shop until October 25th. The Carphone Warehouse, O2, Phones4u, Three Mobile, Virgin Mobile and Vodafone will all offer the new Nokia handset from November 1st. Subsidised handset prices and contract fees for this host of UK networks has yet to be announced.

T-Mobile, which like the other network providers will sell the Nokia C7 from November 1st, will offer its customers and exclusive limited edition black handset.

