New PES 2012 issue patch confirmed by Konami

Konami move to improve PES 2012 ahead of the Christmas shopping rush with an issue fixing patch to land for PS3, PC, and Xbox 360 gamers

Pro Evolution Soccer developer Konami has outed details on a new PES 2012 update for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC titles with the software patch to fix a number of bugs in the title.



Looking to bring the flailing football sim in line with arch rival and once again runaway victor of the best football title of the year crown FIFA 12, Konami has confirmed that it will issue a number of fixes for the core consoles in the coming days with issues of freezing to be eliminated and improvements made to goalkeepers' handling abilities.



PES 2012 Updates



Acting in response to fan feedback the latest PES 2012 update is to come as the Japanese developer looks to capitalise on the pre-Christmas sales rush.



"We've also added the option to search for opponents based on their pass support settings, which will replace Friendly Match or Player Match (depending on version) in Quick Match mode," said Konami's European PES team leader Jon Murphy.



He added: "The Speed Star skill card will also be adjusted to improve realism."



