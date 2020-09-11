Lenovo's Legion 5i gaming laptop deal takes $320 off Lenovo's best gaming laptop

A gaming laptop deal we just had to cover, Lenovo's Legion 5i gaming laptop – one of the best gaming laptops available – just got a killer discount of $320 off! On sale right now for just $979, Lenovo is taking 25% off one of their flagship gaming laptops for a limited time.
- Browse all Lenovo Legion gaming laptop deals here...
- Browse all Lenovo gaming laptop deals here...
- Browse All Lenovo deals here...
As a send off to Labor Day sales, Lenovo is keeping this deal going for one more week, giving you the opportunity to grab a brand new Legion 5i gaming laptop on sale today! Loaded with a 10th Gen Intel H Series processor and featuring NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU, Lenovo's Legion 5i gaming laptop deal is an absolute steal.
With a savings of $320, this deal easily makes Lenovo's Legion 5i gaming laptop one of the best gaming laptops under $1,000. Check out Lenovo's gaming laptop deal below to see just what you're in for when you grab one of these awesome gaming laptops.
Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop
Was Starting: $1,299 | Now Starting: $979 | Savings: $320 (25%) | Lenovo
Rocking a 10th Gen Intel i7 and NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU, Lenovo's Legion 5i gaming laptop is a powerhouse of performance. Featuring a 17" FHD display running at 60Hz, play modern and classic titles with incredible visual fidelity and responsiveness.
Specs | Intel i7-10750H | GTX 1650 Ti 4GB | 512GB SSD | 17" FHD IPS | 8GB DDR4View Deal
Along with Lenovo's Legion 5i gaming laptop deal happening this week, you'll also find some great deals on ThinkPad workstations, too. Designed primarily for those heavy into editing, rendering, and other high-resource tasks, Lenovo's ThinkPad mobile workstations offer an incredibly powerful laptop suitable for any professional.
Right now, Lenovo's ThinkPad P53 Mobile Workstation is on sale for just $1,959 – a massive 44% off it's standard price. If that isn't quite what you're looking for, you can also save 46% on Lenovo's ThinkPad P1 Gen 2 mobile workstation.
Both loaded with the hardware needed to handle anything from rendering to editing, gaming, and more, Lenovo's ThinkPad mobile workstations offer the power and versatility needed to get the job done.
- Amazon Prime Day delayed but this cheap Fire TV Stick deal arrives early!
- AirPods Pro deals happening now at these retailers – don't miss out!
If the Legion 5i laptop isn't quite what your after, we've got you covered. There's plenty of deals on gaming laptops happening right now. Check out some of today's best gaming laptop deals below!
Editor's Recommendations
We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: