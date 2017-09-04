Left your wallet at home? You can now pay with your car key!

French car maker DS Automobiles has just launched the first car key with integrated contactless payment chip for the DS 3 Connected Chic model.

The key works just like any other contactless payment card, simply tap it on the card reader and the transaction is completed.

It's powered by bPay by Barclaycard, which anyone can setup on the companion smartphone app (regardless of who you bank with). You can add credit to your bPay account, and also set it to auto top up.

The key features a £30 cap, just like all contactless payments.

Mark Blundell, UK Marketing Director at DS Automobiles UK said; “At DS we’re always looking at how we can credibly complement our customer’s active lifestyles, where staying connected and being able to easily interact with the world is key.

With the combination of connectivity features integrated into DS 3 Connected Chic models, and the ability to make those must have purchases by using one integrated device – with the DS contactless payment car key, we really feel we have achieved this.”

Like the idea? The contactless key is available in the UK only, and you'll have to buy a DS 3 Connected Chic model in September, as the option will no longer be available after this month.

Prices start at £15,775 OTR with the PureTech 82 manual version, or is available from £199/month with a 3-year warranty, DS roadside assistance, and contactless payment key.

