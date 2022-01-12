Kirby and the Forgotten Land release date and new trailer hasn't had me this excited since Planet Robobot

Nintendo has confirmed that Kirby and the Forgotten Land will launch on March 25th this year, while also uploaded a new trailer focused on the loveable character's copy abilities and co-op function that will play a part in the game.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a 3D platforming adventure that is described as being "filled with wonder, wilderness and Waddle Dees," which sees Kirby venture to a new unknown land. The new trailer shows off the new central hub, Waddle Dee Town, which will grow more and more based on the number of Waddle Dees rescued, such as the Waddle Dee Café.

Next to this, the co-op feature will allow players to invite a partner along for the adventure on the same system as Bandana Waddle Dee. The character possesses a variety of attacks using his spear, which help take down any foes that stand in the duo's way.

"Kirby has a flair for inhaling air, so he’ll have his work cut out for him when he arrives in an unknown land and discovers that Waddle Dees are being kidnapped in droves by the Beast Pack! To rescue the Waddle Dees, Kirby heads out on a journey with the curious Elfilin, whom he meets in the new world," reads a press release from Nintendo sent to T3.

"In this sweeping adventure, you’ll make use of a range of Kirby’s abilities to combat foes and navigate vibrant 3D environments. Progress through a world in which nature and a past civilisation have fused in a series of areas packed with platforming challenges."

While not completely open world, this does look like a big step up for the Kirby series, which has sometimes lacked and reverted to the same formula time and time again. Kirby: Planet Robobot back in 2016 was a great example of when Nintendo experimented with the series and it paid off immensely with one of the best games on Nintendo 3DS. Fingers crossed this does the same.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will officially launch on March 25th exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The game will mark the pink blob's 30th anniversary since his creation.