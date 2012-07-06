ITV Player app confirmed for Samsung Smart TV platform

Samsung Smart TVs are to add a new catch-up content service as the BBC iPlayer rivalling ITV service is introduced to the internet connected TVs

Samsung has partnered with ITV to add the much loved ITV Player app to its growing collection of catch-up TV content for its internet connected Smart TVs.



Part of ITV's strategy to make the ITV player available on multiple platforms, the BBC iPlayer rival will be the first commercial broadcaster to launch an app in Samsung's Smart TV store.



Recently upgraded, the ITV player now offers an increased range of catch-up content with Samsung Smart TV viewers to be able to enjoy their favourite shows closer to their actual broadcast times.



“We want to give more viewers the opportunity to watch ITV content On Demand in their homes,” James Micklethwait, Online Product Director at ITV said. “Connected TV's have come of age in the last year, and therefore we are very excited to partner with Samsung to launch ITV Player onto their Smart TV platform.”



Joining other services such as YouTube, Muzu.tv, Facebook and Twitter, the ITV player app will be a welcome addition, especially for Coronation Street fans.



Robert King, Consumer Electronics Vice President for Samsung UK said: “Viewers are no longer restricted to the TV guide and can watch hours of top quality entertainment when they like.”



ITV player will be available from today on Samsung's Smart TV store, Samsung Apps.



Words: Samantha Loveridge