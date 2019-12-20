PS5 and Xbox Series X could be getting AMAZING next-gen Capcom remakes

Capcom may have proved itself a master of survival horror with the long-running Resident Evil franchise, but who could forget the equally nerve-wracking Dino Crisis? For those still traumatised by the 1999 original, good news: like a 65 million-year-old fossil, a recent trademark filing has been unearthed, pointing to a remake coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

As revealed in a post on the gaming website Chizai Watch, Capcom has filed trademarks for several titles in its archive, a potential indication that the Street Fighter studio is moving forward with next-generation remakes.

Among the titles tipped for a re-imagining, other than the aforementioned Dino Crisis, is Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors. The 2D fighting game series was resurrected in 2013 with a HD remake of the PlayStation/Sega Saturn series, and its fighters have appeared in the Marvel vs Capcom series of beat-em-ups, so the precedent is there for another go-round. Power Stone, a 3D fighting game for the Dreamcast, could also be in the pipeline.

However, it's Dino Crisis that is drawing real excitement. The survival horror series has the player hunting (and being hunted by) flesh-eating dinosaurs through abandoned research facilities and dungeons, bursting through walls and windows to ratchet the tension up to 11. In 2017 December, the official Twitter account for Capcom's lead development team replied to a fan asking if a new Dino Crisis title would be unveiled soon. Their response? "If a lot of people wish."

With a remake of Resident Evil 3 on the cards this year, Capcom's no stranger to resurrecting its big franchise games for the current generation. It's possible a new Dino Crisis could reimagine the game for the 4K generation. Given the popularity of games like Monster Hunter: World, are we ready for a sandbox game in which we hunt photo-realistic dinosaurs across an abandoned island like Pete Postlewaite in The Lost World? We're betting it would be jawsome.

