iPhone 14 leak breaks cover revealing ELITE feature Apple fans will love

While we've not even got the Apple iPhone 12 in our hands yet, that hasn't stopped details about future iPhones already leaking out.

First we had the news that the iPhone 13 may actually not come with the same 5G chops as the iPhone 12 and, now, thanks to the world's most respected Apple insider, Ming-Chi Kuo, we have our first iPhone 14 details, too.

Yep, that's right – this is the new iPhone that will launch in 2022.

Kuo's new information bomb is reported in AppleInsider, which states that:

"Development of Apple's "periscope" lens is on track for 2022, with a new supplier expected to fulfill orders for lens and corresponding voice coil motor parts, according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo."

The report continues to note that two new suppliers, Semco and Sunny Optical, are going to enter Apple's supply chain to build the periscope lens tech, which will be completed over the next year.

This will be the first time that an Apple iPhone features a periscope camera, with the technology first made famous a few years ago by the Huawei P30 Pro, which delivered a unit that could deliver a 5x optical and 50x digital zoom.

South Korean tech giant Samsung then followed suit a year later in terms of adopting periscope zoom camera tech, with the Galaxy S20 Ultra delivering a 10x hybrid optical zoom feature.

It therefore looks like Apple has been won over by the technology, which allows users to zoom in on objects and scenes from far away, and will be bringing it to its 2022 iPhone range – most likely in the more high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

We're guessing we're not going to hear much more about this leak for a while now, as this phone is still two whole years away. As such, it is definitely one to put on the backburner for now.

Fingers crossed Apple uses the time to create a periscope zoom that iPhone users will love to use.