If you've got an iPhone and like Wonder Woman then this is your lucky day

Casetify has partnered with DC Comics to release a range of Wonder Woman-themed cases for iPhone.

The Wonder Woman cases, which are available for every iPhone model from iPhone 4 right up to the current flagship iPhone 7 (Plus sizes also covered), not only offer a wide range of Woman Woman designs, but a selection of types also, with grip, snap and wallet varieties available.

Prices range between $35-55 for the cases depending on which type you choose (that's between £27-42) and are available to order now. On certain models, such as the Classic Grip Case, a tempered glass screen protector can also be included for an additional $20 (£15). Here are a selection of some of the designs available:

In addition to the Wonder Woman iPhone cases, Casetify has also produced a selection of Wonder Woman clutch bags for MacBooks, including the latest Touchbar-equipped variants (prices sit at $80 USD / £61), as well as Wonder Woman Apple Watch bands. Both 38mm and 42mm sizes are available and prices ring in at $52 USD / £40.

We've got to admit that we think Casetify has nailed it here with this partnership, with the classic Wonder Woman comic book art full of colour and pizzazz - perfect for the summer months, as well as showing your allegiance to one of DC's most kick-ass superheroes.

Heck, you could even go as far as booking your cinema tickets to see the upcoming Wonder Woman film on your Wonder Woman cased phone. Here's the hot new trailer: