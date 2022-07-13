I'd buy Sennheiser HD 250BT as the best cheap headphones deal this Prime Day

Headphones for under £25? That's an absolute steal!

I've been digging through the best headphones deals for Amazon Prime Day and, believe me, there have been a lot of great buys in this year's sale. But there's one that almost slipped under the radar if you're looking for the best cheap headphones: this Sennheiser HD 250BT bargain!

You can check out all my alternative Amazon Prime Day Headphones Deals Worthy Of Your Attention feature, in which I list the best over-ear and in-ear premium and budget buys. There's also other must-consider options, from the Bose 700 to the Sony WF-1000XM3 (in-ear) and Sony WH-1000XM4 (over-ear) if you've got a little more cash to spend.

Sennheiser HD 250BT: was £59.99, now £24.99 at Amazon (save £35) (opens in new tab)

These on-ears are made by well-known German brand Sennheiser, and while there's no fancy active noise-cancelling, there's great support for your music to sound great from this small and affordable package. The 58% off price cut is an exceptional Prime Day buy too.

But for the reason we're really here: bargain basement buys! Sennheiser is a reputable brand and its HD 250BT headphones have long been praised for their ability at this kind of price point. They should cost £60, but the £25 asking price as part of this Prime Day sale is pretty ridonculous (that's right: ridonculous). 

The sound quality is great thanks to support of aptX, you can ditch the wires thanks to Bluetooth, and your bank balance will be thanking you for saving almost 60% on the usual list price. It's a really good value buy. 

