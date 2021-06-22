I own this Braun IPL machine, and it's SO worth buying with this 59% off Prime Deal

Hair removal is a pain at the best of times. It's time consuming, painful, pricey, or a combination of all of the above. Having used all the various de-fuzzing options at one point or another in my life, I'd say IPL is a bit of a game-changer. If you've been thinking of buying one, there's 59% off the Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 for Amazon Prime Day. It's the lowest price this IPL has ever been, and the deal ends in a matter of hours.

You're probably already familiar with the concept if you've landed on this page, but essentially IPL machines use pulses of light to significantly (and painlessly) reduce the regrowth of body hair, all perfectly safely and from the comfort of your own home. They won't banish body hair for permanently, but for certain skin tones and hair types they will seriously reduce the amount of hair and make staying hair-free much easier.

I got my hands on the very same Braun IPL machine that's the subject of this cracking Prime Day deal, and it's now my chosen method of hair removal. You can read my Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL machine review to find out more – T3 ranks it amongst the very best IPL machines around.

One of the main downsides of IPL machines is that they're expensive (although actually if you figured it out compared to the cost of getting professionally waxed for a year or two, for example, it wouldn't look so bad). This deal makes it much more reasonable.

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5| was £610, now £249.99 at Amazon (save £361)

The latest version of Braun's IPL machine is compact, safe, painless and simple to use. SensoAdapt sensors match the intensity of light to your skin tone, and there's a small head to swap on for more precise areas. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen this IPL machine, and the deal expires today.View Deal

If you've been in the market for an IPL machine for any amount of time, you'll know that they're pretty much always on sale – so you need to take that RRP with a large pinch of salt. However, that's not to say this isn't a good offer: to the best of our knowledge, this model is typically around £300 or more, and it has never been under £260.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more

AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances

Currys.co.uk – Epic deals! Up to 40% off 100s of items

Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs

eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet

Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home

Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie

Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery

John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee

Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts

Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices

ASOS – big savings on clothes

Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers

The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices

Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US