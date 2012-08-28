HTC Desire X Photo Leak: Is this the real deal?

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

A series of 'leaked' photos of what is claimed to be of an upcoming HTC handset has leaked online

The snaps were published on Hong Kong blog ePrice, and show a device similar to the Taiwanese manufacturer's One S and One X models.



It will be available in both white and dark blue variants, according to the images.



A full list of specs has also been leaked: the blower will come equipped with 768MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage, MiroSD capability and 25GB of free storage in the Dropbox cloud.



Also on board is a 5-megapixel snapper, 4-inch LCD display with 800x480 pixels and Android's 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich operating system.



It will reportedly cost £230, putting it in the mid-range blower bracket. Despite reports more or less confirming the device's existence, a HTC spokesperson told T3 that all materials are simply “gossip and speculation”.



Meanwhile, the firm is also rumoured to be in the midst of rolling out a 'phablet' later this year that will go head to head with Samsung's Galaxy Note 2, which will be unveiled to press at IFA this week.

Via KnowYourMobile