Harry's new post-shave mist will leave your skin calm, balanced, and soothed

Harry’s, the online men's grooming brand, has just announced the launch of a limited edition Post-Shave Mist, designed to help your skin recover after a shave.

The Post-Shave Mist cools, hydrates, refreshes and soothes skin, and doesn't leave it sticky or greasy like some post-shave balms do.

It's ideal if you prefer a light and soft application after shaving, rather than a heavier balm.

You simply spray it over your face and neck to ensure long lasting moisture throughout the day.

The mist not only soothes skin, it features a subtle herbal scent as well.

What exactly is in the mist?

It contains Aloe Vera Juice which is an anti-inflammatory, Holy Basil Leaf Extract which is highly antibiotic, Lady’s Thistle Fruit Extract, a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, and Green Seaweed Extract which promotes the production of collagen.

The mist also contains moisturising ingredients, including Saccharide Isomerate which ensures instant, deep hydration and Squalane which rapidly absorbs into the skin.

We been trying Harry's new post-shave mist for a few weeks now and have become big fans. It's a great way to refresh your skin after a shave, especially when you're in a hurry, or when balms are too heavy and sticky in the hot weather.

Harry's Limited Edition Post-Shave Mist is available to buy now from Harry's website. It's priced at £11 for 100ml.