God of War's Cory Barlog posts cryptic message to Twitter regarding PS5 release date

Sony Santa Monica creative director Cory Barlog has shared a cryptic message surrounding the current 2022 release date of God of War Ragnarok.

Taking to Twitter (opens in new tab), Barlog responded to a post from the original God of War creator David Jaffe regarding whether the highly anticipated PlayStation game will actually release in 2022, following months of speculation. God of War Ragnarok was first slated to launch in 2021 before being delayed to a release window of 2022 back in June last year.

"Member that Sony insider pal who said GOW:R 2022 was still on? Well another Sony insider pal texted me today saying it's no longer locked in and the release is tbd. Maybe 2022; maybe not," wrote Jaffe.

Barlog then quote tweeted a GIF of Kratos from God of War (2018) entering into frame, along with an image of Ryan Reynolds smiling, giving off the impression he knows something. Of course, Barlog will be well aware of what the actual release date of God of War Ragnarok is, potentially just be having fun here – or could it be a hint that we should hear more soon?

This is one of the first messages that Barlog has posted to Twitter in quite a few months, with his profile receiving a revamp also. Most notably, several users have spotted what they believe to be Morse code (Norse code?) in his bio and an image of three dots as his header image. Having looked into this, it does not appear to be the encoded text as there are no lines in between, only dots. So your guess is as good as ours.

Last week, a report from Bloomberg shared that God of War Ragnarok is expecting to launch in November later this year. This counteracted a prior report from Gamereactor that suggested the game would be delayed to 2023 . It's fair to say that Bloomberg has a bit more credibility than Gamereactor but who knows at this point.