GoPro is making a BIG announcement on 1 October – could this be the Hero 8 Black?

GoPro has published a video on its official YouTube and Twitter accounts stating that it’s making an exciting announcement on October 1, and while there’s no mention of the Hero 8 Black action camera anywhere near this teaser video, GoPro devotees are already hella excited about what this could mean.

September is traditionally the month when GoPro launches new action cameras, but this teaser video suggests that new GoPro kit could be launching in October instead. As already mentioned, there’s no way of knowing whether this announcement relates to the Hero 8 Black or a rumoured new GoPro 360-degree camera.

On its official Twitter page, GoPro posted the teaser video with the hashtag #ThisIsAction. The video shows a glimpse of a possible new action shooter, as you can see here:

The video shows people being filmed – or themselves capturing footage – in a range of action pursuits including scuba diving, surfing, mountain biking, snowboarding, and jetsuit flight, the latter featuring the equally innovative Gravity Industries. All of these activities seem to suggest that whatever GoPro is announcing on October 1, it’s going to appeal to action adventure fans – both in and out of the water.

GoPro has also created a dedicated YouTube page where the October 1 event will be streamed live from 2pm BST. You can sign up to it here.

Although this image is incredibly dark, could this be our first glimpse of a possible GoPro Hero 8 Black? (Image credit: GoPro)

While there is no official word from GoPro about a possible Hero 8 Black or a new GoPro 360-degree camera, the rumour mill is now in overdrive, with many speculating as to when a possible Hero 8 Black action camera will be released and what features it might have.

There have been a couple of pretty big 'Hero 8 Black leaks' too, yet to be proven accurate, of course, which we’ve rounded up in our complete guide to the GoPro Hero 8 Black: everything we know so far. Of course we’ll let you know as soon as we hear more about what GoPro is announcing on October 1, and what new GoPro gear could be heading your way very soon.