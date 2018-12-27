Get £300 off this 55-inch LG 4K Ultra HD OLED TV in the Currys New Year sale

Boxing Day sales are go go go, especially at Currys, where you can pick up the LG OLED55B8PLA 55-inch television set for £1,199, down from £1,499. It's one of the best value Currys Boxing Day deals we've seen up to this point.

The set ticks a lot of boxes, with support for 4K UHD resolutions and HDR display technology. Freeview HD comes built in as well, and you've got Google Assistant on board too. Four HDMI ports mean you can hook up a lot of gear to this TV.

LG OLED55B8PLA 55-inch smart TV | now £1,119 at Currys (was £1,499)

As far as 55-inch television sets go, you can't go much better than the LG OLED55B8PLA, with support for HDR and 4K UHD, as well as Google Assistant and Freeview HD on board. This new low price is unlikely to be bettered any time soon.View Deal

Whether you're keen to get gaming on the PlayStation 4 Pro or you want to enjoy some 4K movies courtesy of the Apple TV 4K, this LG set is a Boxing Day bargain that's not to be missed.

This item is exclusive to Currys, so you're not going to find the LG OLED55B8PLA set anywhere else during sales season. And be sure to check out all of the other Boxing Day deals we're finding for you today.

