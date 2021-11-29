Get $590 off this Alienware gaming machine in this Cyber Monday deal

If you're looking for a solid and upgradeable gaming machine, Alienware is a great choice and right now you can save a decent chunk of cash off its Aurora gaming desktop. The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition is currently down from $3,289.99 to $2,699.99. That's a saving of $590 (18%) on the list price.

The Aurora Ryzen Edition features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor which delivers a max clock speed of 4.7GHz. It also features Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.

If you're looking for a monitor too, you can add one of the Alienware gaming monitors from just $379 and a mouse and keyboard from just $67.99. If you're looking for something more portable, try our best gaming laptop deals or discover even more great deals in our best Cyber Monday deals hub.