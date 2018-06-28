Forget the Note 9, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus has the screen you'll want

Samsung has announced that it will launch the Galaxy Note 9 at an event on August 9 but it could be worth holding off until the rumoured January Galaxy S10 Plus release, if you like your screens big.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, one of three new flagship phones expected from the manufacturer, could be a giant. According to a new report from The Bell, Samsung is planning to release the S10 Plus featuring a hefty 6.44-inch display.

The current Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus features a 6.2-inch display. If, as rumours suggest, the new S10 Plus features even less bezel for a full screen front, then that jump to 6.44-inches could mean only a small increase in frame size. So we could be getting a far larger screen without taking up much more pocket space.

The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to get a 6.3-inch display without quite as efficient a screen to body ratio. All that should mean the new S10 Plus is not much bigger than the Note 9 yet offers a larger screen. This could also be 4K resolution if rumours prove accurate.

Samsung is also rumoured to launch its under-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a triple lens rear camera on the S10. But with an improved S Pen expected on the Note 9 that may be enough to sway you.

If you're still unsure what to hold out for then remember there should also be a totally new Galaxy X foldable phone due to launch in February. Confused enough yet?